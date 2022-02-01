Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 1 February 2022
Dundalk sign Hibernian winger Steven Bradley on loan

The 19-year-old has been described ‘a bit of a throwback’ by manager Stephen O’Donnell.

By The42 Team Tuesday 1 Feb 2022, 5:37 PM
Bradley in action for Hibs last season.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
DUNDALK HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Hibernian winger Steven Bradley on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old played for Rangers at youth level before signing for Queen’s Park, making his debut for the club at the age of just 16 in 2019.

Bradley made five appearances for Queen’s Park before joining Leith, making his Scottish Premiership debut in a 4-0 defeat of Hamilton Academical in December 2020.

He signed a new three-year deal with the club earlier this season, before heading out on loan to Championship side Ayr United, scoring twice in 13 appearances. 

He returned to Hibs last month, featuring in a 2-0 defeat away to Celtic, but has now agreed a loan move to Oriel Park in a bid to get more gametime.

Bradley is set to make his debut for the club in Wednesday’s pre-season friendly meeting with Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park.

glasgow-scotland-17th-january-2022-giorgos-giakoumakis-of-celtic-and-steven-bradley-of-hibernian-during-the-scottish-premier-league-match-at-celtic-park-glasgow-picture-credit-should-read-neil Bradley recently featured for Hibs against Celtic. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

“I’m really excited to be here,” Bradley said.

“I wanted a new challenge and when Dundalk was brought up I really wanted to come here.

“I’ve obviously heard about the club and I know how well they’ve done in Europe over the past few years and when I had a chat with the head coach he was really keen to get me in which helped me a lot and made my decision a lot easier.

People like Daryl Horgan and Jamie McGrath have moved from here to Scotland and gone on to do very well and over the last few months, we’ve seen boys from the League of Ireland get moves to Celtic and other clubs so it’s a good opportunity for me to show what I can do.”

“Steven is a bit of a throwback to the wingers of the past and he will excite our fans and have them on the edge of their seat,” added Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell.

“He will give us more options in the attacking part of the pitch.

“Hibs manager Shaun Maloney brought him on as a substitute in a league game at Celtic Park before Christmas so it shows how highly he is thought of in Scotland.

“He still has two-and-a-half years left on his deal there and they thought it was in his best interests to go out and get some games under his belt so we are delighted to get him on board.”

