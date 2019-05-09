This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'It was going to be 2 million a year': Jacob Stockdale does a terrific job prank-calling Tommy Bowe

The Ireland wing had a very interesting offer for his former team-mate to mull over.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 9 May 2019, 5:59 PM
1 hour ago 5,117 Views 2 Comments
TOMMY BOWE IS a very, very busy man.

So busy, in fact, that he can’t even bring himself to consider adding some coaching strings to his… eh, bow, for a £2 million salary!

Over the past few years, Ulster have pulled out some interesting stops to promote their season ticket sales, but Jacob Stockdale impersonating CEO Jonny Petrie is the pinnacle of the genre.

Though the young wing can barely stop himself roaring laughing, he manages to maintain an even Scottish accent – or so we thought – during his call to Bowe and when forced into a second job offer to Ireland’s second-most prolific try-scorer, he draws an exceptional excuse from the Monaghan man.

“I’m busier than ever at the minute between the television, my clothes and shoes and stuff.”

It’s only after Stockdale steadies himself for a third query that Bowe can tell he’s the butt of the joke.

There was no codding John Cooney.

