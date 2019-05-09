'It was going to be 2 million a year': Jacob Stockdale does a terrific job prank-calling Tommy Bowe

TOMMY BOWE IS a very, very busy man.

So busy, in fact, that he can’t even bring himself to consider adding some coaching strings to his… eh, bow, for a £2 million salary!

🎬 @JacobStockdale & @WillAddisonB3 were manning the phones in the Ticket Office this week.



As they spent a couple of hours thanking Season Ticket holders for their support, they also found time to prank call @TommyBowe... 🙊



🎟Visit https://t.co/kqmz8ZkCTr to find out more! pic.twitter.com/PD3qZ3k1vj — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) May 9, 2019

Over the past few years, Ulster have pulled out some interesting stops to promote their season ticket sales, but Jacob Stockdale impersonating CEO Jonny Petrie is the pinnacle of the genre.

Though the young wing can barely stop himself roaring laughing, he manages to maintain an even Scottish accent – or so we thought – during his call to Bowe and when forced into a second job offer to Ireland’s second-most prolific try-scorer, he draws an exceptional excuse from the Monaghan man.

“I’m busier than ever at the minute between the television, my clothes and shoes and stuff.”

It’s only after Stockdale steadies himself for a third query that Bowe can tell he’s the butt of the joke.

There was no codding John Cooney.

