Stormers beat Edinburgh to set up semi-final date with Ulster and former captain Vermuelen

Ulster seek revenge after being controversially beaten by the South African side in the regular URC season.

By The42 Team Saturday 4 Jun 2022, 8:45 PM
1 hour ago 2,241 Views 3 Comments
Stormers' Evan Roos scores a try.
Image: Thinus Maritz/INPHO
Image: Thinus Maritz/INPHO

BE UNDER NO doubt that Ulster are on a revenge mission when they head off to Cape Town this week.

After what happened to them when they last played the Stormers – a controversial decision by the local TMO denying them a cast-iron victory – they have one goal in mind.

“We owe them one,” said their head coach, Dan McFarland.

For former Stormers captain, Duane Vermuelen, there is additional motivation. He is nearing the end of a great career but will want to make sure his season does not end next Saturday.

evan-roos-is-awarded-the-urc-player-of-the-match-award Roos was named player of the match. Source: Thinus Maritz/INPHO

Today, Edinburgh’s season ended there.

Stormers were the better side early on and took the lead when Warrick Gelant touched down for the opening try of the game just when it appeared as if Hacjivah Dayimani had made a mess of his attempt to execute an offload. Blair Kinghorn attempted to intercept but failed to do so, allowing Gelant to seize the chance and score.

They were looking even better when Deon Fourie and Seabelo Senatla combined to set up Ruhan Nel for a second-half try to add to a maul try from earlier. That made it 17-10.

When Evan Roos’ somewhat fortunate try followed, they had a sizeable advantage with time no longer Edinburgh’s friend.

But they didn’t give in. Henry Pyrgos crossed to put some pressure on the hosts but they held out, Libbok getting another penalty, helping them to win 28-17 to keep their season alive and make it a double South African/Irish date next weekend.

