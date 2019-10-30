Stunning Marcus Rashford goal inspires Man United to Chelsea win

A SUPERB GOAL from Marcus Rashford helped Man United beat Chelsea 2-1 in the EFL Cup tonight.

Rashford scored his first goal from the penalty spot, before a stunning free kick that proved to be the winner.

Michy Batshuayi had equalised for Chelsea, prior to the moment of brilliance from the England international.

STUNNER! 😲@MarcusRashford fires @ManUtd ahead at Stamford Bridge



📺 Watch Chelsea v Man Utd live on Sky Sports Main Event pic.twitter.com/949C4eAVRk — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 30, 2019

