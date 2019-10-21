Bayern and Germany defender 'can forget the Euros'

NIKLAS SULE CAN forget about featuring in Germany’s Euro 2020 campaign after suffering an ACL tear, according to Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness.

The 24-year-old underwent surgery on Sunday after scans confirmed he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during the 2-2 Bundesliga draw with Augsburg.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Bayern’s Champions League clash with Olympiacos on Tuesday, Hoeness said: “Sule can forget the Euros. That’s all nonsense. He should focus on the next season now.”

Hoeness’ assessment will come as a blow to national team boss Joachim Low, who has made the former Hoffenheim man a central part of his side over the past few years.

Sule played the full 90 minutes in last week’s friendly against Argentina, as well as the Euro 2020 qualifier against Estonia.

The centre-back, who has made 11 appearances across all competitions for Bayern this season, suffered the exact same injury four years ago while playing for Hoffenheim.

Dr Michael Lehnert – former team doctor of Women’s Bundesliga teams Wolfsburg and Turbine Potsdam – told Goal that Sule’s previous injury will affect his recovery this time around, before reiterating Hoeness’ stance.

“Of course, the more surgery is done on the same knee, the more time it will take to rehabilitate,” he said.

Sule’s involvement in the European Championship is more than improbable, if not impossible, unless you are prepared to risk your health and possibly even the player’s career.”

Jerome Boateng could be restored to Niko Kovac’s line-up at Bayern in Sule’s absence, but extra reinforcements may be needed in the January window with alternative options at centre-back thin on the ground.

Bayern are third in the Bundesliga after their latest setback at the hands of Augsburg, a point behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach after eight fixtures.

After their midweek trip to Greece, Kovac’s side will resume their latest domestic campaign at home to Union Berlin on Saturday afternoon.

