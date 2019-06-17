This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Do you agree with the selections for the Sunday Game man-of-the-match awards?

Star players from Roscommon and Tipperary were both honoured.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 17 Jun 2019, 12:12 PM
27 minutes ago 915 Views No Comments
Seamus Callanan and Niall Daly were the man-of-the-match winners this week.
STARS FROM THE Roscommon footballers and Tipperary hurlers got the nod for The Sunday Game’s man-of-the-match awards this weekend.

There were incredible scenes as Roscommon rallied to dethrone Galway and win the Connacht SFC on Sunday.

Anthony Cunningham’s side produced a stunning second-half display to clinch the title after trailing the Tribesmen by five points at half-time.

Padraig Pearses defender Niall Daly scored one point to help the Rossies to a 1-13 to 0-12 victory, which secures a 23rd senior Connacht crown for the county.

Meanwhile, Tipperary made it four wins from four in the Munster SHC round-robin series. The Premier County overcame the reigning All-Ireland champions Limerick with an efficient performance in Semple Stadium.

Seamus Callanan’s 38th minute proved to be the difference between the sides as he finished with a tally of 1-4 from play.

Tipperary and Limerick will meet again in the provincial decider on Sunday 30 June where the Shannonsiders will have home advantage at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Callanan and Daly were both rewarded with The Sunday Game’s man-of-the-match awards for their efforts.

Do you agree with the man-of-the-match winners? Let us know.

