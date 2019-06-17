Do you agree with the selections for the Sunday Game man-of-the-match awards?

Seamus Callanan and Niall Daly were the man-of-the-match winners this week.

STARS FROM THE Roscommon footballers and Tipperary hurlers got the nod for The Sunday Game’s man-of-the-match awards this weekend.

There were incredible scenes as Roscommon rallied to dethrone Galway and win the Connacht SFC on Sunday.

Anthony Cunningham’s side produced a stunning second-half display to clinch the title after trailing the Tribesmen by five points at half-time.

Padraig Pearses defender Niall Daly scored one point to help the Rossies to a 1-13 to 0-12 victory, which secures a 23rd senior Connacht crown for the county.

' It means so much to the people' - Man of the match Niall Daly on Roscommon's win over Galway #rtegaa pic.twitter.com/5FzvJEXqG3 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 16, 2019

Meanwhile, Tipperary made it four wins from four in the Munster SHC round-robin series. The Premier County overcame the reigning All-Ireland champions Limerick with an efficient performance in Semple Stadium.

Seamus Callanan’s 38th minute proved to be the difference between the sides as he finished with a tally of 1-4 from play.

Man of the match Seamus Callanan on securing a Munster final berth after victory over Limerick #rtegaa #TIPLIM pic.twitter.com/8bFwWYyrxT — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 16, 2019

Tipperary and Limerick will meet again in the provincial decider on Sunday 30 June where the Shannonsiders will have home advantage at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Callanan and Daly were both rewarded with The Sunday Game’s man-of-the-match awards for their efforts.

Do you agree with the man-of-the-match winners? Let us know.

