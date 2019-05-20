Do you agree with the Sunday Game man-of-the-match winners from this weekend's action?

TIPPERARY AND CORK stars collected the Sunday Game man-of-the-match awards this weekend following another instalment of thrilling Munster SHC action.
Eoin Cadogan produced a towering display at full-back for Cork, as he held Limerick star Aaron Gillane to just one point from play in a much-needed victory over the All-Ireland champions.
That result sees John Meyler’s men get their provincial campaign back on track after suffering defeat to Tipperary last weekend.
They will now prepare for a home game on 8 June against a Waterford side who have suffered two defeats on the bounce in the round-robin series.
Meanwhile, Jason Forde top-scored for Tipperary with an impressive 1-9 as Liam Sheedy’s men comfortably defeated Waterford in their Round 2 encounter at Semple Stadium.
Forde nailed a superb score from a sideline cut in the first half, while his 53rd minute goal put Tipperary firmly on the way to victory.
Both players received their RTÉ Sunday Game man-of-the-match awards as the Munster SHC continues to heat up.
