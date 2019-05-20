This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 20 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Do you agree with the Sunday Game man-of-the-match winners from this weekend's action?

Cork defender Eoin Cadogan and Tipperary’s Jason Forde were both selected.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 20 May 2019, 1:01 PM
1 hour ago 3,367 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4643257
Forde and Cadogan both starred for their sides over the weekend.
Image: Inpho Photography.
Forde and Cadogan both starred for their sides over the weekend.
Forde and Cadogan both starred for their sides over the weekend.
Image: Inpho Photography.

TIPPERARY AND CORK stars collected the Sunday Game man-of-the-match awards this weekend following another instalment of thrilling Munster SHC action.

Eoin Cadogan produced a towering display at full-back for Cork, as he held Limerick star Aaron Gillane to just one point from play in a much-needed victory over the All-Ireland champions.

That result sees John Meyler’s men get their provincial campaign back on track after suffering defeat to Tipperary last weekend.

They will now prepare for a home game on 8 June against a Waterford side who have suffered two defeats on the bounce in the round-robin series.

Meanwhile, Jason Forde top-scored for Tipperary with an impressive 1-9 as Liam Sheedy’s men comfortably defeated Waterford in their Round 2 encounter at Semple Stadium. 

Forde nailed a superb score from a sideline cut in the first half, while his 53rd minute goal put Tipperary firmly on the way to victory.

Both players received their RTÉ Sunday Game man-of-the-match awards as the Munster SHC continues to heat up.

Jason Forde Source: Tipperary GAA Twitter.

Do you agree with the man-of-the-match winners? Let us know in the comment section below.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie