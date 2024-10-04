Last-gasp goalkeeping error - and Browne 'assist' - hands Sunderland point against Leeds

ILLAN MESLIER’S LAST-GASP mistake handed Sunderland a point as they drew 2-2 with Leeds in a pulsating Championship clash.

Sunderland took an early lead through teenager Chris Rigg but Leeds fought back and levelled through Joel Piroe’s header.

The visitors then took advantage shortly after the break through Junior Firpo’s low strike, which looked to have sealed victory until a howler from goalkeeper Meslier in the dying seconds of the match allowed Alan Browne’s deflected cross to bounce into the net.

"WHAT HAS HE DONE?!" 🤯



A mistake from Meslier GIFTS Sunderland the equaliser! 🎁 pic.twitter.com/NSAQbTo3km — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 4, 2024

The Irish international was a second-half substitute for Sunderland, while Aaron Connolly was also on the bench.

Advertisement

The equaliser came in the final seconds of the game in dramatic circumstances when Browne’s flicked pass deflected off Junior Firpo’s head and bounced past Meslier as he attempted to catch the ball before rolling into the net.

“I thought the boys would be fuming with me after hitting it,” Browne told Sky Sports afterwards. “The keeper chucked it in the net so fair play to him. Nice to assist.

“I’m almost embarrassed but I’ll still claim it!”

"The keeper chucked it in the net so fair play to him"



Alan Browne and Chris Rigg react to a dramatic end to Sunderland vs Leeds 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/kXpbfLV8rO — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 4, 2024

A draw leaves Sunderland two points clear at the top of the table ahead of the weekend’s remaining fixtures, while Leeds sit third after missing the chance to draw level on points with their opponents.

Elsewhere, Romelu Lukaku starred again for Napoli by scoring once and setting up two more goals in Friday’s 3-1 win over Como which ensured top spot in Serie A for at least another week.

Belgium striker Lukaku laid on Scott McTominay for his first goal in Italy’s top flight after just 25 seconds, before netting from the spot seven minutes after half-time and rolling in David Neres as Napoli extended their league lead to four points.

Closest rivals Juventus can pull back to within a point of Napoli with a home win over Cagliari on Sunday.

Lukaku has settled in immediately in Naples under Antonio Conte, scoring three times in five league appearances in which he has also made four assists for a team which looks ready to challenge for the league title.

“We’re getting there. It’s going to take time because I got here late. It’s all thanks to my teammates, the coaching staff and fans that we’re doing so well,” said Lukaku to Sky.

Additional reporting from – © AFP 2024