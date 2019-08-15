This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 15 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Super club' approach for Sancho knocked back by Dortmund

Hans-Joachim Watzke, CEO of the Bundesliga giants, has admitted to rebuffing efforts from a European heavyweight.

By The42 Team Thursday 15 Aug 2019, 4:05 PM
22 minutes ago 648 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4767653
Jadon Sancho (file pic).
Image: Martin Rose
Jadon Sancho (file pic).
Jadon Sancho (file pic).
Image: Martin Rose

BORUSSIA DORTMUND KNOCKED back the advances of one of Europe’s “super clubs” when questions were asked of Jadon Sancho, claims club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.

The 19-year-old winger continued his meteoric rise during the 2018-19 campaign.

Senior international recognition came his way with England, while helping Dortmund to challenge Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title.

His efforts did not go unnoticed, with it suggested that the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid were monitoring the exciting former Manchester City winger.

Watzke has now revealed that questions were asked of the teenager’s future, telling Ruhr Nachrichten: “A chief of one of the super clubs asked me back in spring if there was a chance [to sign Sancho] but I told him straight away he should forget about it and he never contacted me again.

“He knew I meant what I said.”

Dortmund have stated at regular intervals that they have no intention of parting with Sancho any time soon.

They have him tied to a long-term contract and intend to be the ones of benefit from his immediate development.

There is an acceptance that keeping Sancho from the clutches of the biggest-spending sides in world football will be almost impossible in the long run, but for now he remains a vital part of Dortmund’s plans.

Watzke added: “There aren’t many 19-year-olds with such a potential.

“He is also not a player from the region or one who would have any connection to it.

When you have a player like Jadon Sancho, you must reassess the situation every single year. Everything else would not be honest.

“If a foreign player is not convinced that the club is right for him at the exact time, it just does not make any sense.”

Sancho was named in the Bundesliga Team of the Year in 2018-19, as he recorded 12 goals and 17 assists in the German top-flight.

He has already been back among the goals in this season’s DFL-Supercup and will be hoping to help Dortmund end their wait for title glory in the current campaign.

Those efforts are due to start on Saturday when Lucien Favre’s side open their season with a home date against Augsburg.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie