Super sub Adam Idah scores late winner as Swansea earn derby victory

SWANSEA CLAIMED the Welsh bragging rights over Wrexham with a dramatic 2-1 comeback home win.

Substitute Adam Idah nudged the ball over the line in the 90th minute after Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo had inexplicably spilt Ben Cabango’s looping header.

Idah had only been on the pitch for four minutes after replacing Zan Vipotnik, the Slovenian striker having equalised with a deflected effort off Dominic Hyam that wrongfooted Okonkwo.

Wrexham had led for nearly an hour from the 14th minute after Cameron Burgess headed into his own net from Ryan Longman’s cross.

Wrexham stay 15th in the Sky Bet Championship after their winless run extended to five games, while Swansea are two points below them in 17th.

This was the first league meeting between the two clubs since 2003, when Wrexham made the trip to Swansea’s former Vetch Field home.

Much has changed since then, with both clubs having risen through the divisions, Swansea spending seven years in the Premier League between 2011 and 2018 and Wrexham now back in the second tier after escaping non-league football and enjoying three successive promotions.

The Welsh pair have also attracted celebrity owners and, though none were in town for a 20,000-plus near sell-out, multi-award-winning rapper and Swansea minority owner Snoop Dogg was watching the action alongside fans at an LED dome in Los Angeles.

Martha Stewart, the American television show host and best-selling author who has been linked with investing in Swansea, was present at a fixture that had been given added spice by a video posted on the home club’s social media channels.

“Earned, not bought,” comedian and Swansea fan Elis James said when comparing their rise to Wrexham’s climb under Hollywood owners Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds, and following a summer when over £30 million (€34 million) was spent on handing manager Phil Parkinson a Championship-ready squad.

"An absolute howler!" 😨



Arthur Okonkwo fails to claim the ball, and Adam Idah reacts quickest to poke it home ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ctYeqn5iFW — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 19, 2025

The pre-match edge was matched on the pitch during a breathless opening in which Swansea had the first sight of goal, Vipotnik’s shot blocked well by Max Cleworth.

Wrexham were gifted the lead when Burgess sent a header flashing past his own goalkeeper, Lawrence Vigouroux.

It was the defender’s third own goal of the season following his unfortunate November double against Ipswich, and Burgess looked suitably crestfallen.

Swansea responded well to that setback, but referee Oliver Langford was unimpressed with Ronald’s theatrical fall under Callum Doyle’s penalty-box challenge.

Ronald was quickly back on his feet to lash over Ethan Galbraith’s delightful pass, and Okonkwo reacted well to tip over from Melker Widell.

Burgess had the opportunity to atone for his earlier gaffe but poked over in a crowded goalmouth, and Okonkwo held Josh Tymon’s low drive as Swansea continued to probe.

The hosts’ endeavour was finally rewarded by Vipotnik’s willingness to shoot and a slice of luck.

It got even better for Swansea as Okonkwo went walkabout in his area and produced a howler for Idah to seal their first league win over Wrexham in 32 years.

Elsewhere, in League One, former Cork City defender Conor McCarthy registered a goal and an assist as Northampton Town overcame AFC Wimbledon 3-1 to move above them on goal difference into 10th place in the table.