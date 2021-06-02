BE PART OF THE TEAM

Super-sub Tierney snatches 90th-minute winner in dream Ireland U21 debut

The Bohemians midfielder came off the bench to make the difference against Australia’s U23 side.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 2 Jun 2021, 2:44 PM
1 hour ago 2,250 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5455670

the-ireland-team-stand-for-the-national-anthem The Ireland U21s are in Marbella for a training camp and series of friendlies. Source: Janvier Gonzalez Vazquez/INPHO

ROSS TIERNEY MADE an instant impact after being introduced for his Republic of Ireland U21 debut this afternoon.

Tierney came off the bench and scored the decisive goal for Jim Crawford’s side in the 90th minute of a 2-1 victory over Australia’s U23s, who are preparing to compete at this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Bohemians midfielder had been drafted into the squad for the training camp in Spain as a late replacement for clubmate Dawson Devoy.

For Ireland, the result represented a positive response to Sunday’s 2-0 loss at the hands of Switzerland’s U21s in Marbella.

After a goalless first half, the Irish went ahead on 57 minutes. Bohs full-back Andy Lyons sent in a dangerous cross that looked set to give Rotherham United’s Joshua Kayode an easy tap-in until Jay Rich-Baghuelou turned the ball into his own net instead.

Australia were level in the 74th minute. Ireland were punished for squandering possession in their own half when Ramy Najjarine beat Bray Wanderers goalkeeper Brian Maher with a spectacular left-footed strike.

However, Ireland snatched a last-gasp victory following a brilliant run from Tyriek Wright of Aston Villa, whose cross found the head of Tierney for a winning goal with just seven seconds of normal time remaining.

Ireland will sign off with a game against Denmark U21s on Saturday.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

