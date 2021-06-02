Super-sub Tierney snatches 90th-minute winner in dream Ireland U21 debut

The Ireland U21s are in Marbella for a training camp and series of friendlies. Source: Janvier Gonzalez Vazquez/INPHO

ROSS TIERNEY MADE an instant impact after being introduced for his Republic of Ireland U21 debut this afternoon.

Tierney came off the bench and scored the decisive goal for Jim Crawford’s side in the 90th minute of a 2-1 victory over Australia’s U23s, who are preparing to compete at this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Bohemians midfielder had been drafted into the squad for the training camp in Spain as a late replacement for clubmate Dawson Devoy.

Starting XI | 🇦🇺🇮🇪 #IRLU21



6 changes for the Boys in Green ☘️@bfcdublin’s Andy Lyons to make his U21 debut. Kilkenny, Noss, Afolabi, Ferry and Connell all in the starting XI



⏰ KO 12pm

📺 Live on @PremierSportsTV #COYBIG | #AUSIRL | #WeAre100 pic.twitter.com/nKOkIQVrXY — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 2, 2021

For Ireland, the result represented a positive response to Sunday’s 2-0 loss at the hands of Switzerland’s U21s in Marbella.

After a goalless first half, the Irish went ahead on 57 minutes. Bohs full-back Andy Lyons sent in a dangerous cross that looked set to give Rotherham United’s Joshua Kayode an easy tap-in until Jay Rich-Baghuelou turned the ball into his own net instead.

Ireland take the lead against Australia, and it's the reward their start to the 2nd half deserved! 🇮🇪👏



Conor Noss drilled a low cross across the 6 yard box and it was turned in for an own goal before JJ Kayode could tap it in 💥#AUSIRL | @FAIreland pic.twitter.com/IvZGSb4c6l — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) June 2, 2021

Australia were level in the 74th minute. Ireland were punished for squandering possession in their own half when Ramy Najjarine beat Bray Wanderers goalkeeper Brian Maher with a spectacular left-footed strike.

A great strike gets Australia back on level terms 🇦🇺



Ramy Najjarine with a stunning effort that punishes Ireland for getting caught playing out from the back 😱#AUSIRL pic.twitter.com/IgrIeokgO2 — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) June 2, 2021

However, Ireland snatched a last-gasp victory following a brilliant run from Tyriek Wright of Aston Villa, whose cross found the head of Tierney for a winning goal with just seven seconds of normal time remaining.

Ross Tierney heads in Tyreik Wright's cross for a DRAMATIC late winner for Ireland! 😱🇮🇪



The @bfcdublin man marks his U21 debut in style 🔥#AUSIRL | @FAIreland pic.twitter.com/ZJtL5lbY9i — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) June 2, 2021

Ireland will sign off with a game against Denmark U21s on Saturday.