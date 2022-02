Obafemi and Christie score as Swansea climb Championship table

SWANSEA STAGED A ruthless second-half display to beat Bristol City 3-1 at home in the Sky Bet Championship.

Andreas Weimann had put the Robins ahead three minutes before the interval with his 15th goal of the season.

But the Swans turned things around in dramatic fashion after the break as goals from Ireland internationals Michael Obafemi and Cyrus Christie, and a third from Joel Piroe, delighted a 19,000-plus crowd at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Both clubs found themselves in the lower reaches of the Championship table on the back of modest form.

But Bristol City had at least ended a three-game winless streak by beating Reading in midweek and grew into the contest after a cautious opening.

Matt Grimes and Piroe combined for Obafemi to fire straight at goalkeeper Max O’Leary from 20 yards.

Swansea were typically patient with their build-up play, but Obafemi injected some urgency with a driving run that ended with Tomas Kalas blocking his shot.

There were half-hearted home appeals for a penalty when Grimes pirouetted in the Robins’ box and fell to the floor.

But Bristol City’s menace was slowly increasing and Andy Fisher turned over Chris Martin’s effort following a neat lay-off from Antoine Semenyo.

Alex Scott and Weimann were both off target from distance before the visitors took the lead three minutes before half-time.

Piroe lost possession and Semenyo released Weimann, who advanced to slot home in unerring fashion.

Swansea raised the tempo after the restart and were level after 54 minutes.

Christie’s wayward shot skidded towards the far post where Obafemi poached his third goal of the season, and second in three games.

Obafemi was at the centre of the action and his collision with O’Leary ended with the Bristol City goalkeeper limping off to be replaced by Daniel Bentley.

Bentley’s goal survived in tact when Swansea worked a clever corner routine.

Grimes arrived unmarked at the far post and his effort sparked a scramble which ended with Hannes Wolf firing over.

Weimann’s deflected attempt at the other end just cleared the crossbar and Martin also flicked over as Bristol City showed they were not done as an attacking force.

But Swansea seized the lead 11 minutes from time when Ryan Manning’s cross flashed across Bristol City’s six-yard box and Christie nodded past Bentley after his first attempt had ballooned into the air off the goalkeeper.

The Ireland full-back, signed last month on loan from Fulham until the end of the season, had only previously scored eight times in over 380 club games.

Piroe wrapped up the points – and a first Swansea double over Bristol City since the 1957-58 season – in the fourth minute of stoppage time, with his low shot giving Bentley no chance.

