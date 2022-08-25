Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Thursday 25 August 2022
Advertisement

Sweden's Isak set to seal club-record €71 million Newcastle move

The striker has travelled to England to complete a move from Real Sociedad.

By Press Association Thursday 25 Aug 2022, 3:03 PM
9 minutes ago 1,463 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5849319
Alexander Isak (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Alexander Isak (file pic).
Alexander Isak (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

NEWCASTLE MOVED closer to the signing of Sweden striker Alexander Isak, who has travelled to England to complete a move from Real Sociedad.

With uncertainty surrounding the fitness of Callum Wilson, who has been sent for a scan on a hamstring problem which has been suggested will sideline him for at least a month, Newcastle look set to further strengthen their attacking options.

A picture shared widely on social media showed Isak, 22, arriving on Tyneside on Thursday afternoon, the player having flown in from Spain to put the final touches to a reported club-record £60 million (€71 million) transfer.

Manager Eddie Howe refused to be drawn on the growing rumours following the Carabao Cup win at Tranmere on Wednesday evening and the club have not responded for comment when contacted by the PA news agency on Thursday morning.

Speaking following the Tranmere game, Howe said: “It’s difficult to put a number on it, but at least one (more signing).

“We were looking at the attacking areas of the pitch, I don’t think that’s a huge secret. I won’t go into any more detail on that.”

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Newcastle have already brought in goalkeeper Nick Pope and defenders Sven Botman and Matt Targett during the summer window.

Should the club’s latest deal be completed in time, Isak, who turns 23 in September, could be available to make his debut in Sunday’s Premier League match at Wolves.

Howe’s side are unbeaten so far in the new campaign, having played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against champions Manchester City at St James’ Park last weekend.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie