'Andy asked us, do you believe you can make history? Everyone said yes'

THE DAY AFTER Ireland landed in New Zealand, Andy Farrell called a team meeting and looked each of his players in the eye.

He asked them one question. Do you believe you can do win the series? Tadhg Beirne picks up the story. “He said we can make history by becoming the first Ireland team to win away in New Zealand but that we should not be satisfied with just that; ‘we want to win the series,’ he said. He put the question to us, ‘did we believe?’

“Not one of us had any doubts.”

Years ago just about every single Irish player would have had plenty. You think of a similar question Warren Gatland posed to his 1999 World Cup squad just before that tournament began. “Who here feels we can win the World Cup?”

Keith Wood was the only one to raise his hand.

Now, though, everything has changed. Ireland are on their way to a No1 world ranking, have won three out of four against New Zealand and are the first team in the professional era to defeat the All Blacks in a Test series on New Zealand soil.

“It is actually pretty extraordinary, isn’t it?” said Beirne. “Two years ago, maybe even a year ago, people would have probably looked at this tour and written it off straight away.

“The journey we have been on has been pretty incredible.

Advertisement

“After our Six Nations we got better game on game. We felt like we didn’t improve enough from November; we probably hit our peak against New Zealand and then dropped off a bit before improving as the Six Nations went on. The challenge was to go from where we left off.

“We didn’t just make history by winning in New Zealand; we also won back to back which has not been done before either (by an Irish side). It is a credit to everyone involved. We played the Maoris during the week and the boys had to double up.

Beirne and O'Mahony celebrate. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“I am just so proud of everyone involved, staff, players, what a tour it has been, the craic we have had. This is just a special day for everyone.”

Previous Irish sides wouldn’t have achieved as much as this crew because previous Irish sides would have lost confidence after the opening Test, when the All Blacks ran amok in the second quarter of that game, scoring four tries in 20 minutes en route to a 42-19 win. This time around, though, there was no self-pity.

“It was such a weird feeling after the game at Eden Park. We lost, yes and we were disappointed but everyone in that dressing room knew there were moments, little snippets, when we got things right, and we felt coming out of that first Test, that on any other day we would have beaten them.

“We just had to get our own stuff right. Then this week was just about taking another step forward. We did that in the first half (when Ireland led 22-3).

“But we also said at half time they were going to come for us and they did. They upped it. They put us under serious pressure at times and got themselves back into the game.

“Other teams wouldn’t have done that, so that is a credit to them. We said they would have a purple patch and also said we would have to get through that and come out the other side.”

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

No backward steps: Beirne goes on the attack.

They did. After moving from a 22-3 lead to a nervier 25-22 scoreline, Ireland reacted immediately with Rob Herring’s 65th minute try. Then came Beirne’s hat-trick of turnovers as New Zealand pressed the panic button and Ireland defended for their lives.

“That shows the character of the team,” said Beirne “because we judge ourselves in defence as well. The last 10 to 15 minutes showed the spirit of this team.”

Of his turnovers, he said: “It is just a part of my game that I need to bring. The most satisfying moment for me was inside the 22 and I made a tackle with Murr (Conor Murray) and I got back up and managed to turn it over and that was huge for us. That was just on a personal level. I was happy with that one. The defensive effort by everyone there in the last 10 minutes was incredible.

“I can’t put into words how proud I am of my team mates. Everything the lads did in those last 50 minutes was incredible.”

One of the things Farrell has really got right on this tour has been his willingness to give the squad freedom.

No matter where they were based, Auckland, Dunedin, Wellington, you could see the players around town. The relaxed atmosphere clearly worked.

“A lot of touristy things went out the window once a couple of lads got Covid,” says Beirne. “We got out for coffees; we had our own bus, the players’ bus and we made the most of that. Some of the highlights of the tour were how much fun we had on that bus. It is the small things; you make the most of these tours.

“You just have a laugh; that is the whole part of this. You get to come out and enjoy each other’s company as much as you possibly can. You get to know each other a lot better. A lot of people’s families didn’t come out here; you have to make the most of it.”

He certainly has. His next job is to organise a stag night before his wedding this summer. After Wellington, the honeymoon has already begun.