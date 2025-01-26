Furlong emerges as major doubt for Ireland's clash with England

IRELAND TIGHTHEAD PROP Tadhg Furlong is understood to have left the national team’s training camp in Portugal and returned home early, making him a major doubt for next weekend’s Six Nations opener against England in Dublin.

Furlong was with Ireland in Quinta do Lago and was part of their training session yesterday but it’s believed he flew home this morning.

The Irish squad will continue their camp in Portugal in the coming days before returning to Dublin on Wednesday.

32-year-old Wexford man Furlong has had a seriously frustrating season so far, playing just three times for Leinster and not at all for Ireland due to hamstring and calf issues.

Furlong was first injured in October while playing for his province and though he was included in Ireland’s squad for the November Tests and spent the month with the group, he did not play at all.

The experienced tighthead finally made his return to action in Leinster’s Champions Cup win away to La Rochelle on 12 January but was then absent from the province’s matchday 23 against Bath the following weekend.

However, Furlong appeared set to feature with Ireland in the Six Nations having been named in their 36-man squad and travelled with interim head coach Simon Easterby’s men to Portugal.

But it now appears that Furlong’s involvement in their opener against England is in major doubt following his return home to Ireland today.

Ireland have been boosted by the arrival of Leinster’s Dan Sheehan, James Lowe, and Jack Boyle in Portugal today, with that trio coming through their province’s win over the Stormers yesterday unscathed.

Connacht’s Caolin Blade is also due to link up with Ireland after playing for his province against Glasgow today.