This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 21 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Furlong focused solely on tighthead for World Cup this time around

The Leinster man also covered the loosehead side at the 2015 tournament.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 21 Aug 2019, 1:49 PM
10 minutes ago 403 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4776377

NOW THAT HE’S ESTABLISHED as one of the best tightheads in the world, it would be easy to forget that Tadhg Furlong went to the last World Cup as Ireland’s versatile prop, covering the loosehead side too.

The Wexford man won’t have to worry about that possibility this time around as Ireland gear up for their trip to Japan, with Andrew Porter looking most likely to fill the role this time around – having only transferred full-time from loosehead to tighthead in 2017.

IrelandÕs Tadhg Furlong Furlong at the 2015 World Cup. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Even aside from not having to work on both sides of the scrum in training, Furlong is in a very different position heading into his second World Cup.

“I was trying to force myself into contention in 2015,” says the 26-year-old after a training session with Ireland in Portugal.

“Looking back on this stage four years ago, I didn’t have a cap. I got my first cap in the second last warm-up game against Wales.

“Four years on, you hope you’re a little bit wiser and a bit more self-assured on where you are and what you can contribute to the team.”

As it transpired, Furlong didn’t have to play on the loosehead side at the last World Cup, featuring only once off the bench during the tournament as he got minutes in a win over Romania.

Despite the experience, Furlong hasn’t been giving Porter too much advice about working on both sides of the scrum in the build-up to Japan. Porter played 30 minutes at loosehead in the warm-up win against Italy two weekends ago, having started the game at tighthead, and Furlong feels he is well up to the task.

“He has a lot more experience at loosehead than what I did. It was my second cap when I came on at loosehead against England [in the 2015 warm-up games].

Tadhg Furlong Furlong in is in Portugal with Ireland this week. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“He knows what he’s doing a bit more at loosehead than I do. I’ll probably leave that to Church [Cian Healy], Jack [McGrath] and Killer [Dave Kilcoyne] giving him tutorials.”

Focusing firmly on the tighthead side, Furlong has been getting to grips with World Rugby’s new scrummaging law, which aims to end ‘axial loading,’ whereby hookers or props have been leaning their heads onto opponents’ shoulders before the ‘set’ call.

Curiously enough, there have been several examples of referees ignoring the issue in recent weeks in the Rugby Championship, but Furlong says Ireland are aiming to be squeaky clean.

“We’re taking the law by the letter,” says the prop. “We’re planning for that, we’re scrummaging to the letter of the law. It will be interesting to see how this law change develops over these few weeks and into the World Cup as well.

“I haven’t played the games yet but the way we have been training is to the letter of the law – ear to ear, a strong bind, people tend to have their feet under them more, whereas before you would have seen second rows coming up off two knees and it was nearly a head-pushing contest on other peoples’ shoulders to see who would go forward.

“Once you have that little bit of go-forward before the ‘set’ call, it’s very hard to come back from it. Hopefully, it leads to a cleaner scrummaging contest and also a safer one.”

Keeping on the right side of referees will be an important factor for Ireland at this World Cup, with their focus on discipline having been so central to most of their biggest successes under Joe Schmidt.

Tadhg Furlong Furlong fires off a pass at The Campus. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Furlong is more than able to be part of an aggressive Irish scrum, though, and he is generally one of Ireland’s most important weapons, capable of carrying hard, passing accurately and being very mobile around the pitch.

Set to be a standout star in Japan, Furlong is also looking forward to a new cultural and culinary experience.

“I haven’t been to Japan,” says the New Ross RFC product. “I suppose I’ll get out and about and explore, some of the lads have been there before so hopefully we’ll get a few good tips from them.

“You’re thinking beef, really, aren’t you, with Kobe and Wagyu, and sushi as well.

“I wouldn’t be as big a sushi fan as Conor Murray, who seems to be in sushi restaurants three times a week but I’ll see what it’s like.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie