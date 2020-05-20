This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tadhg Kennelly's future in doubt with Sydney Swans - reports

The 2005 Premiership winner is the club’s latest high-profile casualty following cuts due to Covid-19.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 20 May 2020, 9:17 AM
1 hour ago 2,727 Views 9 Comments
Tadhg Kennelly [file photo].
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

KERRY LEGEND TADHG Kennelly’s future with the Sydney Swans is in doubt, according to reports in Australia. 

The 2005 Premiership winner is the latest high-profile casualty at the AFL club following cuts due to Covid-19.

A report on the AFL website reads that Kennelly remains stood down ahead of the new season alongside the team’s opposition analyst and former teammate Stuart Maxfield. The pair face an uncertain future with the Swans.

After leading the team’s defence last year, Kennelly was due to take charge of coaching at midfield this season alongside recently retired Swans star Jarrad McVeigh.

McVeigh remains in that role with assistance from ruck coach Dean Cox as part of the maximum of 25 football department staff permitted inside clubs.

“We have had to combine roles and look for efficiencies where we can find them to maximise the contribution of every role within the 25 head count,” Swans head of football Charlie Gardiner said.

“That has also resulted in the stand-down period for 10 full-time staff being extended, while a large number of part-time and casual staff are not able to be re-engaged.

The staff members not reinstated include assistant coach Tadhg Kennelly and two other Sydney Swans life members in opposition analyst Stuart Maxfield and NEAFL and Team Swans manager Craig Holden. 

“All have been wonderful servants of the club – we are feeling for them and their families.

“Unfortunately, we do not know what the future holds, as we continue to see the landscape change throughout this crisis. What we do know is the impact of these changes will be felt for some time to come.”

