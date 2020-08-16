This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 16 August, 2020
Man United winger Chong training with German club ahead of loan move

The 20-year-old Dutchman looks set for a spell with Werder Bremen.

By Press Association Sunday 16 Aug 2020, 10:57 AM
Tahith Chong in action for United against LASK in the Europa League this season.
Image: Bradley Collyer
Tahith Chong in action for United against LASK in the Europa League this season.
Tahith Chong in action for United against LASK in the Europa League this season.
Image: Bradley Collyer

MANCHESTER UNITED WINGER Tahith Chong has joined up with Werder Bremen’s pre-season training camp in Austria ahead of a potential loan move to the Bundesliga club.

The Holland U21 international only signed a new contract at Old Trafford in March, which keeps him contracted to United until June 2022, with the option to extend the deal by a further year.

Chong first moved to England four years ago from Feyenoord and has progressed to the fringes of the first team, but looks set to spend the upcoming campaign in Germany.

Werder tweeted: “Although the final terms of his move are yet to be agreed, Tahith Chong has been given permission to train with the club and will therefore join this morning’s session.”

Bremen are out in Zillerdeich for a pre-season training camp ahead of the new Bundesliga campaign, which is due to begin on 18 September.

Florian Kohfeldt’s side finished 16th last season and stayed up after a relegation play-off with Heidenheim, surviving only thanks to the away goal rule.

Press Association

