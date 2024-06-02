Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-final draw made, hurling champions crowned in Croke Park

Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-final draw

Leitrim v Wicklow

Laois v New York

Limerick v Tipperary

Antrim v London

Fixtures to be played on weekend of 8/9 June; home team listed first

Tailteann Cup quarter-finals

Kildare v PQF winner

Sligo v PQF winner

Fermanagh v PQF winner

Down v PQF winner

Fixtures to be played on weekend of 15/16 June; home team listed first

*****

THE TAILTEANN CUP preliminary quarter-final draw has been made, with the GAA’s second-tier football picture becoming clearer this evening.

Antrim, who drew with Sligo today but just missed out on top spot in Group 2, host London next weekend.

Wicklow’s prize for their decisive win over Carlow yesterday is a trip to Leitrim. There, it will be Oisin McConville versus Andy Moran on the sideline.

Laois will welcome New York to the O’Moore county, while there’s an all-Munster preliminary quarter-final in store between Limerick and Tipperary.

In Sunday’s Tailteann Cup games, Down beat Offaly in a high-scoring dead rubber, while Sligo and Antrim finished all square — but the Westerners moved directly into the last eight after topping the group on score difference.

Antrim led by the minimum – 0-13 to 0-12 – at half time, but there was no separating the sides at the final whistle in Cavan.

Advertisement

Niall Murphy led the Westerners’ scoring charge with 0-7 (2f) while Sean Carrabine and Alan McLoughlin hit three points a-piece.

Sligo's Niall Murphy. Evan Logan / INPHO Evan Logan / INPHO / INPHO

Ryan McQuillan similarly scored seven points (one free) for Antrim, with Ryan McBride and Ruairi McCann also proficient before the posts.

Earlier, Down, who had already ensured their progression to the quarter-finals, enjoyed a 2-22 to 3-12 victory over Offaly as they maintained their 100% record.

Oisin Savage and Ryan Magill scored their goals late on, while Daire McDaid, John Furlong and Cormac Egan raised Offaly’s green flags.

The Faithful county had already been eliminated from the competition, but they showed great heart after Eoin Carroll’s red card early in the second half.

You can catch up on Saturday’s Tailteann Cup games here.

Kildare celebrating after winning the Christy Ring Cup. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Elsewhere today, Fermanagh, Kildare and Donegal celebrated hurling glory in Croke Park.

Fermanagh were crowned Lory Meagher Cup champions after defeating Longford, Kildare lifted the Christy Ring Cup following a win over Derry and Donegal overcame Mayo to claim the Nickey Rackard Cup.

And, as the 2024 TG4 All-Ireland intermediate and junior championships got underway, last year’s intermediate runners-up Clare were among the big winners.

They beat Monaghan on a scoreline of 6-6 to 1-13 in Clones. Fidelma Marrinan hit four of the Clare goals, two in either half, while Ailish Considine and Sinéad Considine also found the net.

Fidelma Marrinan (file photo). Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Today’s results

Tailteann Cup

Group 4: Down 2-22 Offaly 3-13

Group 2: Sligo 0-20 Antrim 0-20

Christy Ring Cup final

Kildare 4-21 Derry 1-22

Nickey Rackard Cup final

Donegal 3-17 Mayo 0-22

Lory Meagher Cup final

Fermanagh 3-22 Longford 2-20

LGFA All-Ireland intermediate championship

Group 1: Down 1-13 Cavan 0-9

Group 2: Clare 6-6 Monaghan 1-13

Group 3: Wexford 2-11 Roscommon 1-11

Group 4: Leitrim 4-12 Tyrone 5-8

LGFA All-Ireland junior championship

Group A

Derry 1-15 London 1-6

Carlow 4-6 Sligo 0-10

Group B

Louth 5-9 Kilkenny 1-1

Limerick 1-12 Longford 0-8.

- Additional reporting by Aisling Cleary on behalf of Ladies Gaelic Football.