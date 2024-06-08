Wicklow extend their summer, while Mayo minors march on

EMMET RIGTER’S 68TH-MINUTE goal secured Limerick’s progress to the Tailteann Cup quarter-finals with an 1-18 to 1-10 win over neighbours Tipperary at Rathkeale.

The Treaty kicked the first four points despite playing into a strong wind but couldn’t connect with the final pass for a couple of goals, while Paul Maher and Danny Neville were stopped by an Evan Comerford double save.

A spectacular individual goal from Paudie Feehan after stealing the kick-out equalised for Tipp in the 33rd minute.

But an inspirational 45 from opposition keeper Josh Ryan nudged the hosts 0-8 to 1-4 ahead at half-time.

Limerick kicked the first three after the resumption before Peter Nash, Iain Corbett, and Brian Ahern were denied goals by more last-ditch defending.

The key moment was at the other end when Feehan’s close-range attempt at a levelling goal rebounded off the crossbar with a dozen minutes to play.

Limerick outscored them by 1-5 to 0-2 in the sprint to the finish line, with 1-2 from Rigter and 0-3 from Neville, who also assisted the goal.

Elsewhere, Wicklow emerged 2-15 to 1-11 victors over Leitrim in a game played in Longford due to ongoing works at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada.

The hosts started well with Barry McNulty’s goal pushing them 1-6 to 0-4 ahead but Oisín McConville’s men hit back with a John Paul Nolan major.

There was three in the difference at half-time, 1-7 to 1-4, but a 1-3 streak finished with a Christopher O’Brien goal flipped the game on its head.

It remained in the mix under a final four-point Wicklow burst sealed the victory.

In the All-Ireland Minor Football Championship, All-Ireland champions Derry defeated Dublin to set up a semi-final against Kerry.

The Oak Leafers outpointed the Dubs by 0-18 to 2-10 in Cavan with four points each from Turlough McHugh, Eamon Young, and James Sargent.

Senan Bolger’s goal kept the Boys in Blue in touch, 0-8 to 1-4 behind at half-time, and Donach Magee gave them the lead in the closing stages before Derry landed the final four scores.

Kerry were facile 3-18 to 2-3 winners over Roscommon in Ennis. The Connacht side opened the scoring but wouldn’t register again in the first half as a Joey McCarthy goal sent the Kingdom in 1-11 to 0-1 ahead.

Substitute Ryan O’Driscoll made his case for inclusion with two goals as Roscommon has consolation strikes from Keelan Kelly and Eoin Collins.

In the earlier game at Cusack Park, Mayo ran out 3-14 to 0-6 victors over Cork. Kobe McDonald, son of Mayo legend and minor coach Ciarán, scored 1-6 including a penalty past stand-in keeper Seán Whelton after James O’Flaherty was black-carded.

The other two goals came from his Crossmolina clubmate Oisín Deane, who finished with 2-3.

They will meet Armagh in the semis after the Orchard County eliminated Leinster champions Longford by 1-16 to 1-3.

It was 1-7 to 1-2 at half-time after goals at either end from Luke Donnelly and Armagh captain Shea Loughran.

Diarmuid O’Rourke, son of manager Aidan, took his tally to six points as Longford only scored once after the break.

Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-finals

Limerick 1-18 Tipperary 1-10

Wicklow 2-15 Leitrim 1-11

All-Ireland MFC quarter-finals

Derry 0-18 Dublin 2-10

Kerry 3-18 Roscommon 2-3

Mayo 3-14 Cork 0-6

Armagh 1-16 Longford 1-3