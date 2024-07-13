Down full value for victory as they outgun Laois to claim Tailteann Cup

Down 0-14
Laois 2-6
Paul Keane reports from Croke Park
THEY SCORED PRECISELY 26 points less than they did last year but the outcome was the same as Down beat Laois again, this time to secure the Tailteann Cup title.
Down hit Laois for 8-16 at the semi-final stage last year, winning that game by 22 points, but had just two to spare this time around in a much closer and more enjoyable encounter.
Down will probably feel they should have won by more as they led by five points at the beginning of stoppage time following a strong final-quarter display.
But a Mark Barry thunderbolt goal for Laois cut the deficit to two and Laois had opportunities for a potential 1-1 even after that as they threw the kitchen sink at it.
Anything other than a Down win would have flattered Laois and Conor Laverty’s side, who lost to Meath last year, will take their place in the 2025 All-Ireland SFC, the reward for winning the tier two title.
Odhran Murdock played a central role in the win with three points, the same as Pat Havern, while Danny Magill had a huge impact with two points and an assist for another after coming on.
Down hit Laois hard and early in last year’s semi-final and hinted at doing something similar again with three points in the first four minutes.
Liam Kerr, Havern and Shealan Johnston grabbed those scores and all three players came to the party with stories to tell.
Kerr, who blasted 3-2 against Laois last year, was recalled to the team after scoring 0-3 from the bench against Sligo while Havern started at midfield again despite wearing number 14. As for Johnston, the rumour beforehand was that he was to be replaced by Ryan Magill but the Kilcoo man started as planned.
Down made three changes from the extra-time semi-final win over Sligo; bringing back in Kerr along with Jonny Flynn and James Guinness.
Laois were unchanged and, after that tricky start, came strongly into the game, reeling off 1-2 between the seventh and 15th minutes.
Seamus Lacey grabbed the crucial 11th minute goal that put the Division 4 champions ahead briefly, 1-1 to 0-3.
Lacey capitalised after Down goalkeeper John O’Hare, under pressure from Brian Byrne, punched the ball straight to him.
The scores dried up on Laois after Evan O’Carroll’s 15th minute point. They scored just one more point in the half and didn’t manage one from play until Conor Heffernan struck from long range in the 38th minute.
Down, meanwhile, had tonnes of possession and while they fired four of the game’s next five points to lead 0-8 to 1-3 at half-time, six first-half wides undermined them.
Laois goalkeeper Killian Roche, perhaps the best ‘keeper in the competition this season, got all 14 of his first-half kick-outs away successfully.
The problem for Laois was they kept being turned over high up the pitch, allowing Down to break away with the ball. Murdock hit two excellent points for Down, one off either foot, but all those wides and a Kerr score attempt after another turnover that dropped short proved frustrating.
The sides shared six points equally in the third quarter, Laois initially scoring three in a row to take the lead before Down responded in kind.
Magill’s 44th minute introduction was central to Down’s resurgence. A goal-king for Down last year, Magill kicked back-to-back points this time before setting up Murdock for his third, 0-11 to 1-6.
It remained that way until substitute Caolan Mooney put Down three clear on the hour.
Down stretched to gap to five after reeling off six points in a row in all between the 46th and 69th minutes.
Laois looked a busted flush but dramatically grabbed a goal back through Barry in stoppage time to make it a really interesting final few minutes.
Down scorers: Odhran Murdock 0-3, Pat Havern 0-3 (0-1f), Danny Magill 0-2, Liam Kerr 0-1, Shealan Johnston 0-1, Jonny Flynn 0-1, Ryan Johnston 0-1, Caolan Mooney 0-1, Peter Fegan 0-1.
Laois scorers: Mark Barry 1-2 (0-1f), Seamus Lacey 1-0, Paul Kingston 0-1 (0-1f), Evan O’Carroll 0-1, Killian Roche 0-1 (0-1f), Conor Heffernan 0-1.
DOWN
1. John O’Hare
2. Peter Fegan 3. Ryan McEvoy 4. Pierce Laverty (Captain)
5. Miceal Rooney 6. Daniel Guinness 7. Shealan Johnston
9. Odhran Murdock 14. Pat Havern
18. Paddy McCarthy 8. Jonny Flynn 13. Liam Kerr
11. James Guinness 12. Ryan Johnston 24. John McGovern
SUBS:
21. Caolan Mooney for McGovern (39)
10. Danny Magill for Rooney (44)
19. Ryan Magill for James Guinness (57)
15. Conor McCrickard for Ryan Johnston (69)
17. Finn McElroy for Kerr (73)
LAOIS
1. Killian Roche
2. James Kelly 3. Simon Fingleton 4. Mark Timmons
5. Seamus Lacey 6. Brian Byrne 19. Ben Dempsey
8. Damon Larkin 9. Conor Heffernan
10. Niall Dunne 14. Eoin Lowry 12. Kevin Swayne
13. Mark Barry 11. Evan O’Carroll (Captain) 15. Paul Kingston
SUBS:
26. Rioghan Murphy for Lowry (57)
21. Shaun Fitzpatrick for Kingston (66)
24. Kieran Lillis for Larkin (69)
17. Ciaran Burke for Dunne (69)
7. Eoin Buggie for Kelly (71)
Ref: Brendan Griffin (Kerry)