Down full value for victory as they outgun Laois to claim Tailteann Cup

Paul Keane reports from Croke Park

THEY SCORED PRECISELY 26 points less than they did last year but the outcome was the same as Down beat Laois again, this time to secure the Tailteann Cup title.

Down hit Laois for 8-16 at the semi-final stage last year, winning that game by 22 points, but had just two to spare this time around in a much closer and more enjoyable encounter.

Pierce Laverty lifts the Tailteann Cup. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Down will probably feel they should have won by more as they led by five points at the beginning of stoppage time following a strong final-quarter display.

But a Mark Barry thunderbolt goal for Laois cut the deficit to two and Laois had opportunities for a potential 1-1 even after that as they threw the kitchen sink at it.

Anything other than a Down win would have flattered Laois and Conor Laverty’s side, who lost to Meath last year, will take their place in the 2025 All-Ireland SFC, the reward for winning the tier two title.

Odhran Murdock played a central role in the win with three points, the same as Pat Havern, while Danny Magill had a huge impact with two points and an assist for another after coming on.

Down hit Laois hard and early in last year’s semi-final and hinted at doing something similar again with three points in the first four minutes.

Liam Kerr, Havern and Shealan Johnston grabbed those scores and all three players came to the party with stories to tell.

Kerr, who blasted 3-2 against Laois last year, was recalled to the team after scoring 0-3 from the bench against Sligo while Havern started at midfield again despite wearing number 14. As for Johnston, the rumour beforehand was that he was to be replaced by Ryan Magill but the Kilcoo man started as planned.

Down made three changes from the extra-time semi-final win over Sligo; bringing back in Kerr along with Jonny Flynn and James Guinness.

Laois were unchanged and, after that tricky start, came strongly into the game, reeling off 1-2 between the seventh and 15th minutes.

Seamus Lacey grabbed the crucial 11th minute goal that put the Division 4 champions ahead briefly, 1-1 to 0-3.