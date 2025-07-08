Tottenham sign Japan defender Kota Takai

TOTTENHAM SIGNED JAPAN international Kota Takai from Kawasaki Frontale on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old centre-back has signed a five-year deal with the Europa League winners and will cost a reported fee of £5 million (€5.79m), according to Sky Sports.

Takai, who has been capped by his country four times, was named Japan’s young player of the year in 2024 having broken into Kawasaki’s first team two years previously.

He made a total of 81 senior appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring four goals, and helped them reach the 2025 Asian Champions League final.

Advertisement

Takai faces stiff competition for a place in Thomas Frank’s side up against Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Kevin Danso and Radu Dragusin.

However, reports have linked Argentine international Romero with a move to Atletico Madrid.

Takai is Spurs’ second signing of the transfer window after Mathys Tel’s six-month loan from Bayern Munich was made permanent.

Meanwhile, Anthony Elanga is set to become Newcastle’s first major signing of the transfer window after the Magpies reportedly agreed a £55 million (€64m) deal with Nottingham Forest.

The Athletic, BBC and Sky Sports all reported on Tuesday that the Swedish international is on his way to St James’ Park.

Elanga was one of the stars of Forest’s surprise seventh-placed finish in the Premier League last season, scoring six goals and providing 11 assists.

Forest paid just £17m to sign Elanga from Manchester United two years ago.

Newcastle’s attempts to strengthen their squad in preparation for a return to the Champions League next season have so far been frustrated.

Despite being backed by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, the League Cup winners have been limited in what they can spend in recent seasons by financial sustainability rules.