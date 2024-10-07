5 key storylines from an action-packed GAA club weekend

1. Big names fall in Kilkenny and Galway

Totemic clubs are not built by one or two individuals, but rather through the generations.

It isn’t since 1955 that Kilkenny city side James Stephens, known as ‘The Village’, have played anything other than senior hurling championship. But that will all change in 2025 after they lost this weekend in the senior hurling championship relegation play-off to Glenmore.

On the sideline as manager was none other than Brian Cody. As a player, he strapped the green and red to his back and gathered up a few championships and he later became the most successful manager in the game of hurling. It is strange to see him suffer such a local defeat now.

Alongside him on the line were Eoin Larkin and Joe Hennessy. Some stardust for one dugout.

But time waits for no man, no club, no team. Galway’s Kiltormer, All Ireland club hurling champions in 1992, have now dropped down to junior A grade, losing a relegation tie to Kilbeacanty at the weekend.

Those on the ground have felt that rural depopulation is part of the issue. It will be interesting to hear the next update of the GAA’s committee looking into demographics and population shifts.

Kiltormer have dropped down to Junior A hurling , hard to believe they were All Ireland Club winners in 1992 and at the top of Galway hurling for years , so many rural parishes are struggling now to field teams and this is the result . Sad to see — Finnster 🇶🇦 (@finnster1977) October 6, 2024

2. Crossmaglen exit in Armagh

As a means of measuring the overall health of football or hurling in the county, the local championships are not always the greatest gauge.

Take Armagh, for example. The Gerry Fagan Cup has been the preserve of Crossmaglen Rangers for 47 times. Even before the county board in Armagh was formed, Cross won the first unofficial title as they received a walkover from Keady Dwyer’s.

Since 1996, their dominance has been incredible. There was a Baker’s Dozen in a row, punctuated by Pearse Óg triumphing in 2009.

Since then they have hit back but their dominance hasn’t been as absolute since 2016; Maghery, Armagh Harps and Clann Éireann all claiming titles.

Can Barry McCambridge add a county title to his All Ireland and player of the year nomination? Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Indeed, Clann Éireann’s semi-final win over Crossmagle at the weekend has made in an all-Lurgan final this year, with town rivals Clan na Gael awaiting for the showpiece game on 20 October.

3. Still chasing that Tipperary double dream

And now there was just one!

Noel McGrath, he of the golden wrists and famous family, is now the last surviving link with the Tipperary side that won the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2010, that will be forever remembered with Lar Corbett’s glorious hat trick of goals.

With Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher announcing his retirement today, there’s only McGrath left at inter-county level. He is chasing another championship double in Tipperary. At the weekend, he was in the middle of the park for the footballers as they wiped Moyle Rovers aside with a 2-16 to 0-5 scoreline in the county semi final in Cashel.

It leaves them in the final against Clonmel Commercials on 20 October. That pairing will be significant as Commercials are going for three-in-a-row, and the year before that was the year of the Loughmore Castleiney double.

As yesterday’s game wore on, a number of players including McGrath were taken off in order to rest up ahead of this weekend’s hurling final against Toomevara.

On 17 December he will turn 34 and perhaps then, with club commitments settling down, he might make a decision on his future with Liam Cahill’s Premier side in 2025.

4. North London is green

In the pouring rain of McGovern Park, Ruislip, history was made in the London championship on Sunday as North London Shamrocks reached their first county senior final, beating Fulham Irish 1-10 to 0-6.

Might not seem like a big deal, until you consider how this cup is shared out. Relative newcomers Fulham Irish, St Kiernan’s and Tír Chonaill Gaels tend to win it every year. Neasden Gaels snatched one in 2010, St Brendan’s in 2006 and Kingdom Kerry Gaels in 2004.

North London Shamrocks was formed out of an amalgamation of various clubs around the Wood Green / Tottenham area, most notably another club by the name of Shannon Rovers/ Sam Maguires, which was in itself an amalgamation of Sam Maguires and St Theresa’s.

The team is managed by former Donegal player Peter Witherow and had a strong Donegal contingent, including Michael Carroll.

This is their 20th anniversary. A London title would be some way to mark it but they are up against a strong St Kiernan’s side in the final.

5. East Kerry scare

Always a wonder to those outside the county, why there is so little kick up about the inclusion of divisional teams in the Kerry championship.

Since 2019, the Bishop Moynihan Cup has been the preserve of East Kerry, spearheaded by the the Clifford brothers, David and Paudie. The run has only been interrupted once by Auston Stacks snapping up the 2021 title.

In recent months, the mini-industry of Clifford-Tourism has slowed down somewhat, mercifully for the two boys.

Paudie and David Clifford with the Kerry championship cup. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Some cold water was also thrown on their chances over the weekend when St Kieran’s – another divisional team – ran them to two points in the quarter-final. With a total of 1-14, David Clifford was responsible for six points (three frees).

They now face Dingle in the semi-final, chasing their own first county senior title since 1948.