Tom McKibbin selected for GB & Ireland in 2025 Team Cup

The event — which serves as part of Europe’s Ryder Cup preparations — will see GB&I, captained by Justin Rose, take on Francesco Molinari’s Continental Europe.
McKibbin, who secured his first PGA Tour card last weekend, is the only player from the island of Ireland on the GB&I team, with the selection featuring three former Ryder Cup players in Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton.
Continental Europe’s selection is also headlined by three players who have previously featured in the Ryder Cup: Molinari, Thorbjorn Olesen and Nicolai Hojgaard.
Both teams have selected nine of their 10 players, with the final place on both sides to be filled after the conclusion of the Nedbank Challenge on 8 December.
The Team Cup is due to take place at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort from 10-12 January 2025.
Great Britain & Ireland
Continental Europe
