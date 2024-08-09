Olympic Breakfast: This is the biggest day of Rhasidat Adeleke's career so far

Start every morning with The 42′s definitive guide to all the day’s action: when you need to be in front of the TV, who are Ireland’s medal hopefuls, and what other big stories should you look out for.

AFTER ANOTHER DAY with no medals, Irish bellies are rumbling for more silverware to add to our tally of seven.

Rhasidat Adeleke could be about to deliver on that front for the nation. She has already made history by becoming the first Irish woman to reach a sprint final at the Olympics, but there could be even more on the way as she goes into the 400m showdown as a strong medal prospect.

Kate O’Connor will continue her pursuits in the heptathlon while Daniel Wiffen is back in the water again for the 10km race. Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow are still in action in the women’s individual golf, and there’s plenty of other Irish interest in athletics and track cycling.

Here’s what we have to look forward to on Day 14 in Paris.

Which Irish athletes are competing — and when can I watch them?

Swimming: Daniel Wiffen, who already has two medals banked from Paris, is back in the water for the men’s 10km race at 6.30am.

Golf: Stephanie Meadow (8.22am) and Leona Maguire (8.11am) are in action in Round 3 of the Women’s Individual.

Athletics: In the women’s 4x400m relay, Ireland will be in Heat 2 at 9.40am with the first three from the two heats earning automatic qualification for the final. The next two fastest teams will also progress.

Mark English will be on the starting line for the men’s 800m semi-finals at 10.30am. English will be in the first of three semi-finals, with the first two runners in each heat going through to the final and will be joined by the next fastest two.

Kate O’Connor continues her Heptathlon campaign with the long jump at 9.05am and the javelin at 10.23am.

Sarah Lavin goes in the semi-final of the 100m hurdles at 11.13am.

Track Cycling: Lara Gillespie and Alice Sharpe will be in the National Velodrome for the final of the Women’s Madison at 5.09pm.

Athletics: Rhasidat Adeleke will compete in the final of the women’s 400m at 7pm.

Kate O’Connor closes out the evening for Team Ireland with the 800m of the Heptathlon at 7.25pm.

Team Ireland medal watch

Ireland are chasing three medals today, with Rhasidat Adeleke the headline act in the women’s 400m final. It’s a stacked field but the Tallaght woman is certainly a top contender for a place on the podium.

Daniel Wiffen is also swimming for a medal in the 10km race while track cyclists Lara Gillespie and Alice Sharpe are in a medal race in the velodrome.

Do not miss…

In addition to the Irish interest, there’s also the men’s and women’s 4x100m relay finals at 6.30pm and 6.47pm. It’s another chance to see sprint sensations in action, including Sha’Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas and Kenny Bednarek. Noah Lyles is all lined up to run, but it’s unclear if he will run due to his positive Covid test.

There’s also wrestling, weightlifting and basketball coming up today.

