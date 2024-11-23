Teen sensation on target as Arsenal claim easy win

17-YEAR-OLD Ethan Nwaneri was on target as Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the Premier League today.

The North Londoners were expected to be contenders to take Man City’s crown after finishing second in each of the past two seasons.

The Gunners had failed to win in their previous four league games to start the weekend nine points adrift of leaders Liverpool, who travel to bottom-of-the-table Southampton on Sunday.

Martin Odegaard’s return from injury is a major boost to Arsenal’s hopes of a first title in over 20 years and his pass teed up Bukayo Saka to blast home the opener on 15 minutes.

Saka turned provider for another special strike, this time by Thomas Partey, to double the home side’s advantage early in the second period.

Nwaneri then came off the bench to score his first Premier League goal as the highly-rated teenager slotted in Raheem Sterling’s cross.

- Villa winless in six -

Aston Villa are now winless in six and had to twice come from behind just to salvage a 2-2 draw at home to Crystal Palace.

Ismaila Sarr and Justin Devenny twice put the Eagles in front on either side of Ollie Watkins’ leveller before half-time.

Villa also had Youri Tielemans’ first-half penalty saved by Dean Henderson but the Belgian midfielder made amends with the delivery for Ross Barkley’s header to secure a point.

Brighton’s incredible start under 31-year-old boss Fabian Hurzeler continued with a 2-1 win at Bournemouth to climb up to fifth.

Joao Pedro and Kaoru Mitoma were on target for the Seagulls, who survived playing the final half hour down to 10 men after Carlos Baleba saw red.

Wolves are out of the bottom three thanks to a stunning 4-1 at Fulham.

Matheus Cunha struck twice for the visitors at Craven Cottage, while Joao Gomes and Goncalo Guedes were also on target in a second consecutive win for Gary O’Neil’s men.

Everton failed to take advantage of an early red card for Brentford’s Christian Norgaard in a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park.

English Premier League results on Saturday:

Arsenal 3 (Saka 15, Partey 52, Nwaneri 86) Nottingham Forest 0

Aston Villa 2 (Watkins 36, Barkley 77) Crystal Palace 2 (Sarr 4, Devenny 45+1)

Bournemouth 1 (Brooks 90+3) Brighton 2 (Joao Pedro 4, Mitoma 49)

Everton 0 Brentford 0

Fulham 1 (Iwobi 20) Wolves 4 (Cunha 31, 87, Gomes 53, Guedes 90+5)

Leicester 1 (Ayew 90+5-pen) Chelsea 2 (Jackson 15, Fernandez 75)

