Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Friday 1 October 2021
Advertisement

Heading needs to be 'phased out' of football, says ex-England captain Terry Butcher

The former centre-half feels the time has now come to move away from that aspect of the game.

By Press Association Friday 1 Oct 2021, 10:48 AM
1 hour ago 1,216 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5562834
Butcher jumping for the ball with Ruud Gullit of the Netherlands at Italia '90.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Butcher jumping for the ball with Ruud Gullit of the Netherlands at Italia '90.
Butcher jumping for the ball with Ruud Gullit of the Netherlands at Italia '90.
Image: EMPICS Sport

HEADING SHOULD BE phased out of football, former England captain Terry Butcher has said.

Butcher was the epitome of the tough centre-back in his playing days and once famously played on for England in a World Cup qualifier against Sweden despite bleeding profusely from a head wound.

He feels the time has now come for the sport to move away from heading and said aerial collisions had the potential to be “catastrophic”.

A number of high-profile players have been diagnosed with dementia in later life, including former Manchester United forward Denis Law who insists repeated heading of the ball damaged his brain.

terry-butcher Terry Butcher with his bandaged head after he sustained the injury against Sweden in 1989. Source: PA

Butcher said: “Eventually I want to see football have no heading, phase heading out.

“I think you’ve got to do it gradually. I think you have to be very careful but I think you have to look at safety, you have to look at families losing their loved ones too early.

I’d like to see it phased out. I think it’s something that has been strong particularly in Britain with the way that we used to play, but not so much now.

“I think it’s something that we can do without and then it would rule out the trauma of heading a football, particularly at pace, you’ve got to get some brain trauma in there because your brain is going to rattle against your skull, it’s not good.”

The football authorities in England introduced a limit of 10 “higher force” headers per week in training for the adult game, from professional through to grassroots, in the summer.

In February last year guidance was also issued for U18s football, including advice to avoid heading altogether for U11s.

Butcher told the BBC’s Sports Desk podcast: “I don’t think that people actually realise the importance of this and realise that there’s something in football that can be catastrophic for players in the future.

“Injuries – broken legs, cruciate you all recover from them and you recover very well generally. But you don’t recover and you’ll never recover from a real huge and heavy brain trauma, huge and heavy brain impact.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Football’s concussion protocols have been described as “a shambles” by brain injury specialist Professor Willie Stewart, the leader of the FIELD study which found in 2019 that professional footballers were three and a half times more likely to die of neurodegenerative disease than age-matched members of the general population.

The game’s lawmakers, the International Football Association Board, is trialling additional, permanent concussion substitutes in competitions around the world including the Premier League.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie