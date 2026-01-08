Leeds great Terry Yorath dies aged 75

FORMER LEEDS AND Wales midfielder Terry Yorath has died at the age of 75 following a short illness, his family have said in a statement.

Born in Cardiff, Yorath played a big part in the Leeds team under Don Revie, winning the First Division title, before spells with Coventry, Tottenham and Bradford. He also won 59 caps for Wales.

Yorath’s daughter, BBC broadcaster Gabby Logan, left part-way through Wednesday’s Match of the Day programme to be replaced by Mark Chapman, who confirmed it was due to “a family emergency”.

Yorath’s passing was confirmed on Thursday morning.

Speaking on behalf of the Yorath family, the former midfielder’s children said: “To most he was a revered footballing hero, but to us he was Dad; a quiet, kind and gentle man. Our hearts are broken but we take comfort knowing that he will be reunited with our brother, Daniel.”

Daniel, one of Yorath’s four children, died aged 15 in 1992 from a genetic heart condition after playing football in the garden with his dad.

🤍 Everyone at Leeds United is devastated to learn of the passing of club legend Terry Yorath.



Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Terry’s family, friends and former teammates at this incredibly sad time.



Rest in peace, Terry. pic.twitter.com/51JHIJNvyf — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 8, 2026

Yorath was player-assistant coach for Bradford and present at Valley Parade in 1985 when a fire killed 56 people.

After finishing his playing career with Swansea, Yorath moved into management in 1986 with the same club before taking charge of Wales, Bradford, Cardiff, Lebanon, Sheffield Wednesday and Margate.

He led Swansea to promotion from the Fourth Division in 1988 and narrowly missed out on guiding Wales to the 1994 World Cup after losing to Romania.

“Everyone at Leeds United is devastated to learn of the passing of club legend Terry Yorath,” his former club said in a statement. “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Terry’s family, friends and former team-mates at this incredibly sad time.”

The Welsh FA added: “The FAW is deeply saddened to learn of Terry Yorath’s passing. The thoughts of everyone connected to the association are with Terry’s family, friends and loved ones.”