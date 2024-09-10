Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ireland play Australia in Belfast this weekend. Ben Brady/INPHO
On the box

TG4 confirm live coverage of Ireland women's Belfast Test with Australia

Scott Bemand’s side take on the Wallaroos on Saturday.
12.02pm, 10 Sep 2024
245
1

TG4 WILL PROVIDE live coverage of Saturday’s Test match between the Ireland women and Australia in Belfast.

Scott Bemand’s side take on the Wallaroos at 2.30pm in Kingspan Stadium, with the game marking the start of Irish Rugby’s 150th year celebrations.

Australia are currently ranked fifth in the world, with Ireland ninth.

TG4 previously broadcast the Ireland women’s two-Test tour to Japan in 2021, while this year the Irish language broadcaster covered the men’s and women’s All-Ireland League finals and the recent women’s interprovincial championship. 

IRFU senior commercial manager Ben Mulligan said: “We are delighted to confirm TG4 will broadcast our upcoming 150th Anniversary Test match in Belfast, providing Irish Rugby supporters with the opportunity to watch coverage of what promises to be a brilliant occasion.

“We are proud to work with TG4, who continue to show steadfast commitment to Irish Rugby and, in particular, the women’s game with their free-to-air coverage of our domestic competitions and national team. We look forward to working with the team at TG4 to bring supporters the very best coverage from Kingspan Stadium.”

Irish Rugby’s 150th Anniversary Test Match:

  • Saturday, 14 September: Ireland v Australia, Kingspan Stadium, 2.30pm – Live on TG4.

Author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie
@CiaranKennedy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie