TG4 confirm live coverage of Ireland women's Belfast Test with Australia

TG4 WILL PROVIDE live coverage of Saturday’s Test match between the Ireland women and Australia in Belfast.

Scott Bemand’s side take on the Wallaroos at 2.30pm in Kingspan Stadium, with the game marking the start of Irish Rugby’s 150th year celebrations.

Australia are currently ranked fifth in the world, with Ireland ninth.

TG4 previously broadcast the Ireland women’s two-Test tour to Japan in 2021, while this year the Irish language broadcaster covered the men’s and women’s All-Ireland League finals and the recent women’s interprovincial championship.

IRFU senior commercial manager Ben Mulligan said: “We are delighted to confirm TG4 will broadcast our upcoming 150th Anniversary Test match in Belfast, providing Irish Rugby supporters with the opportunity to watch coverage of what promises to be a brilliant occasion.

“We are proud to work with TG4, who continue to show steadfast commitment to Irish Rugby and, in particular, the women’s game with their free-to-air coverage of our domestic competitions and national team. We look forward to working with the team at TG4 to bring supporters the very best coverage from Kingspan Stadium.”