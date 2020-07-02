TG4 announces details for first live broadcasts of GAA club championship

Ballyboden and Crokes met in the Dublin county final in 2018.

TG4′S LIVE COVERAGE of Gaelic Games will resume later this month with club action from both the Wexford and Dublin senior hurling championships.

The clash of reigning Wexford champions St Martin’s and county rivals Oulart-the-Ballagh will be broadcast live on Friday 17 July, the broadcaster confirmed today.

On Sunday 19, TG4 will also carry action from the opening round of the Dublin championship when southside rivals Ballyboden St Enda’s and Kilmacud Crokes meet.

