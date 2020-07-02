This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
TG4 announces details for first live broadcasts of GAA club championship

St Martin’s v Oulart-the-Ballagh will kick things off on 17 July.

By The42 Team Thursday 2 Jul 2020, 11:49 AM
Ballyboden and Crokes met in the Dublin county final in 2018.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

TG4′S LIVE COVERAGE of Gaelic Games will resume later this month with club action from both the Wexford and Dublin senior hurling championships.

The clash of reigning Wexford champions St Martin’s and county rivals Oulart-the-Ballagh will be broadcast live on Friday 17 July, the broadcaster confirmed today.

On Sunday 19, TG4 will also carry action from the opening round of the Dublin championship when southside rivals Ballyboden St Enda’s and Kilmacud Crokes meet.

