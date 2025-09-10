Advertisement
Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Why does our international football team not have a sports psychologist?

Ireland’s World Cup hopes are in tatters after defeat to Armenia.
4.31pm, 10 Sep 2025

The42.ie / YouTube

ON MONDAY’S EDITION of the Football Family podcast, Gavin Cooney, David Sneyd and Shane Keegan discussed the absence of a sports psychologist in Heimir Hallgrímsson’s backroom team.

After last night’s terrible 2-1 defeat to Armenia, which all but ends Ireland’s hopes of qualifying for next year’s World Cup, the questions surrounding this will only increase.

Listen to the full episode below:

LISTEN

