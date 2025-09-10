The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Why does our international football team not have a sports psychologist?
ON MONDAY’S EDITION of the Football Family podcast, Gavin Cooney, David Sneyd and Shane Keegan discussed the absence of a sports psychologist in Heimir Hallgrímsson’s backroom team.
After last night’s terrible 2-1 defeat to Armenia, which all but ends Ireland’s hopes of qualifying for next year’s World Cup, the questions surrounding this will only increase.
