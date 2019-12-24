A dressing-down from Keane, making the grade at Man City and getting the better of Casillas

Roy O'Donovan and Karl Moore were among the guests on The Football Family in 2019. Source: PA Images

EARLIER THIS YEAR here at The42, we launched a new membership service which — to our utmost gratitude — many of you have chosen to avail of.

One of the many extra benefits we offered to members is The Football Family podcast, a collection of longform interviews with Irish footballers of past and present.

We’ve aired a dozen episodes to date, with our guests sharing a fascinating level of insight from their respective journeys in the game.

For example, we kicked off on Ep. 1 with Roy O’Donovan, who recalled a dressing-down he received from Roy Keane while playing under his fellow Corkonian at Sunderland.

Later in the series, Karl Moore provided his account of what it was like to be at Manchester City when the club was transformed by the Abu Dhabi takeover.

The recently-retired Dean Delany also recounted some of his career highlights, including his man-of-the-match display at the U18 European Championships for Ireland against a Spain side that included Iker Casillas.

To recap some of the best bits of The Football Family so far, we’ve put together this compilation episode which is free to listen to, regardless of whether you’re a member or not.

Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

If you like what you hear and reckon that membership of The42 is worth €5 per month –or just €42 for an entire year — you can sign up at this link.

Thanks for listening in 2019. A brand new episode will be available to members on 7 January.

