This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 17 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The best team lost' - Harry Maguire

Manchester United made and wasted almost all the big chances after the break as Bono produced a string of stunning saves.

By AFP Sunday 16 Aug 2020, 11:14 PM
1 hour ago 3,343 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/5177423
Harry Maguire pictured during tonight's match.
Image: Ina Fassbender
Harry Maguire pictured during tonight's match.
Harry Maguire pictured during tonight's match.
Image: Ina Fassbender

MANCHESTER UNITED defender Harry Maguire insisted the “best side lost” after the English giants were beaten 2-1 by Sevilla in the Europa League semi-finals on Sunday.

“The boys are devastated. We created numerous chances. The best team lost. They punished us for missing chances. They didn’t make many chances to be honest,” Maguire told broadcaster BT Sport.

Bruno Fernandes’s early penalty was cancelled out by Suso’s strike for five-time winners Sevilla.

But United made and wasted almost all the big chances after the break as Bono produced a string of stunning saves until substitute Luuk De Jong turned home a Jesus Navas cross 12 minutes from time.

“We worked our socks off and deserved to win and get through. We fell short in a semi-final for the third time this year,” added Maguire.

“Losing is not acceptable. Getting to semi-finals isn’t acceptable. We have to take it to the next step.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The defeat means United are now without a trophy in three seasons while Sevilla go on to face either Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk in the final.

“We want to win silverware as soon as possible,” added Maguire.

“Tonight we turned up and the best team lost. Perhaps that bit of inexperience cost us – we shouldn’t have conceded that second goal.”

© AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie