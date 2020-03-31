This documentary on Michael Jordan and the Bulls looks good - and it's coming sooner than expected

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Emma Duffy Tuesday 31 Mar 2020, 3:23 PM
SOME EXCITING NEWS has sports fans on social media talking today.

The final trailer for ‘The Last Dance’ — a documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls — was released this afternoon, and ESPN have brought some light in a dark time and moved the launch date from June to Sunday, 19 April.

The 10-part documentary looks pretty good — and contains some never-before-seen footage from through the ’90s.

And to make it even better for Irish viewers, Netflix then confirmed that it would stream the series on how Jordan and the Bulls came to dominate and define basketball, from 20 April. The 10 episodes will be released two-at-a-time over five consecutive Mondays.

Very much needed.

In other sport-related watches new to the Netflix, I, Tonya has been available since yesterday while season two of Sunderland Til I Die lands tomorrow.

