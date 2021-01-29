The Mighty Ducks are back and the trailer for a new TV series is here

GET READY FOR a trip down memory lane.

This news will bring a lot of joy to those who were fans of RTÉ’s Big Big Movie slots on Saturday evenings, where the Mighty Ducks movies were always a hit.

In short, it was an epic trilogy about an ice hockey team with an inspiring coach called Gordon Bombay, who was played by Emilio Estévez.

The last movie, D3: The Mighty Ducks, was released back in 1996 and the franchise is about to make a comeback on TV screens.

Disney+ will premiere The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers on 26 March, with Estévez included in the cast for the reboot.

Lauren Graham, who starred in The Gilmore Girls, also has a prominent role in the 10-episode series.

The plot of the show focuses on a group of underdogs who form their own ice hockey team after suffering rejection. The legendary Bombay comes on board as their coach.

Have a look at the trailer here: