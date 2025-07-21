Here's The Sunday Game's Hurling Team of the Year for 2025

NEWLY-CROWNED ALL-IRELAND champions Tipperary lead the way with seven representatives on The Sunday Game’s Hurling Team of the Year, including the RTÉ panel’s Hurler of the Year, Jake Morris.

The Premier lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup for the first time since 2019 this evening, after a sensational second-half surge saw them beat Cork 3-27 to 1-18.

Runners-up Cork have four representatives on the team, while fellow provincial champions Kilkenny see two players selected. Dublin and Galway have one apiece.

The Hurling Team of the Year is always sure to stoke some debate. What do you think of the 15 our panel - first argued over - and then settled on?#RTEgaa pic.twitter.com/hWb5y3AUI7 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 20, 2025

Morris got the Hurler of the Year nod, with Ronan Maher and John McGrath the panel’s other nominees. The Nenagh Éire Óg half forward clipped over two points this evening as he brought the curtain down on a memorable 2025.

“Jake Morris had a brilliant year,” said Kilkenny legend Henry Shefflin. “Up top, he’s been the spiritual leader for Tipp. When they look to someone to do something big, he’s the man to turn to.

“I think Jake was in the conversation [for Hurler of the Year] this morning, and in the first half when Tipp weren’t firing, he was still the one that looked to bring them forward. I thought he was brilliant.”

“I think Jake has become selfless in his game,” the former Galway manager continued.

“The amount of link-up play he does, the amount of dummy runs he does. He was a goalscorer up to now; he’s now become a fulcrum of that Tipp team.

“And he’s the new Tipp team. . . we spoke about the older and the younger lads, but he’s in that middle category. We’ve identified he has serious potential for a number of years but I think we’ve seen, just like the Tipp team, he has grown to a stature that he is our Hurler of the Year.”

Dónal Óg Cusack, Joe Canning, Jackie Tyrrell, Ursula Jacob and Brendan Cummins joined Canning on The Sunday Game panel tonight.

Tipperary's Jake Morris is The Sunday Game Hurler of the Year.

Henry Shefflin explains how the Nenagh man stood out above the rest in 2025.#RTEgaa pic.twitter.com/q5YRSc13bS — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 20, 2025

The Sunday Game Hurling Team of the Year 2025

1. Rhys Shelly (Tipperary)

2. Robert Doyle (Tipperary), 3. Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Cork)

5. Eoghan Connolly (Tipperary), 6. Ronan Maher (Tipperary), 7. Ciarán Joyce (Cork)

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork), 9. Cathal Mannion (Galway)

10. Jake Morris (Tipperary), 11. Andrew Ormond (Tipperary), 12. Cian O’Sullivan (Dublin)

13. Martin Keoghan (Kilkenny), 14. John McGrath (Tipperary), 15. Brian Hayes (Cork).

Hurler of the Year: Jake Morris.

*****