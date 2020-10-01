'One Niall Quinn please!' The website offering Irish sport star shout-outs

A NEWLY ESTABLISHED website is giving people the chance to request a personalised shout-out from the sports star or celebrity of their choice from a host of options.

Irishify.com at the time of writing has 21 Irish sports stars available, whether it’s birthdays, weddings or just a general random greeting you’re after.

“We also have a piece, which we call ‘the craic,’ where if I was getting something for my mate, you might want to give them a roasting or something like that,” says Paddy Casey, one of the site’s founders.

There are also a number of comedians, musicians, actors, influencers, as well as TV and radio stars on its books.

The sports-related individuals on offer so far cover League of Ireland (Roddy Collins), current and former soccer internationals (Niall Quinn), snooker (Ken Dohety) and horse racing (Paul Carberry).

And Casey says there are more to come, including additional male and female footballers, jockeys and people from “across the board” in and outside sport. Beloved TV character Bosco is one of the names that has recently signed up.

The personalities in question vary in price in accordance with their profile, though none of the athletes go beyond the €200 mark — Sheffield United and Ireland star John Egan is currently the costliest player on offer.

Irishify, which launched just over eight weeks ago, is part of a Dundalk-based marketing agency, with the site also providing hampers.

During the lockdown, there was a friend of ours who was stuck in the States, couldn’t get home for his birthday and we decided to bring stuff to him,” Casey explains. “That was through getting a video of some of the Dundalk FC lads, because I know some of them. Plus, some Irish goods in the form of a hamper. That’s where Irishify was born out of.”

Casey also does fundraising work for Pieta House — an organisation established in 2006 that according to its website provides “freely accessible one-to-one counselling to people suffering from suicidal ideation, engaging in self-harm or to those bereaved by suicide” — and he says that €1 from every Irishify purchase goes towards the mental-health organisation, while there are also contributions to other charities involved.

Casey pictured with Dundalk player Chris Shields.

The reaction so far has been “phenomenal,” says Casey, adding that they shipped their 1000th hamper last week.

The process behind the shout-out involves the customer sending on a personalised message, which is then vetted, before being sent on to “the talent,” as the celebrities are usually described. There is a 250-character-limit for each message, with the shout-outs generally about a minute in length.

“We give the talent the absolute final say in terms of what they’re comfortable recording,” Casey adds.

It usually takes no more than five working days between the request and the arrival of the shout-out to the customer, though often the entire operation is completed within 48 hours.

I’ve really enjoyed doing the Irishify shout-outs so far,” says Dundalk player Chris Shields. “They’re usually full of in-jokes and slagging amongst friends and it’s great to join in with that. With no fans allowed at games just yet, it’s also a good way to keep that connection going in a really personal way.”

“It’s a great way to connect with Irish fans now we’re all, more or less, stuck at home for the time being,” adds ex-Ireland international John Aldridge. “It’s great craic and it’s brilliant to be able to add something to fans’ special occasions. They usually bring back great memories too — most of them mention that friendly dispute with the Fifa official at USA ’94 though!”