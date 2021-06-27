We've got a jam-packed week coming up for The42 members

THIS MOST INSANE summer of sports is now well and truly under way. The Olympics loom on the horizon while our team currently covers the GAA championships, the Euros and the Lions Tour — for the first time ever simultaneously due to the rescheduling of the soccer.

It’s such a stark contrast to this time last year when the Premier League had only recently restarted and sport in Ireland was still a couple of days away from its own resumption at any level.

Gone be the days of classic-match re-watches and retrospective analysis and, while we all tried our best to get into the spirit of them, let’s hope they don’t darken our doors again.

Instead, now, there’s a whole lot of ongoing, exciting sport to work through, and for The42 members, there will be plenty of corresponding material to sink your teeth into this week and beyond.

The42 Membership Menu

Monday

We’ll kick off with a new special video edition of Rugby Weekly Extra with Murray Kinsella and Eoin Toolan, in which the lads will look back on the Lions’ curtain-raiser against Japan, the Ireland U20s’ Six Nations win over Wales, and the domestic finals in both France and England.

Murray and Eoin’s video analysis show will hit your inboxes on Monday morning, and remember you can help to shape their coverage — and that of our regular, free-to-listen-to Rugby Weekly podcast on Thursdays — by joining the famed members rugby WhatsApp group.

Also on Monday: a new episode of our Football Family pod, with Paul Dollery in the host’s chair joined by Shane Keegan and David Sneyd to chat all of the recent Euros talking points and look ahead to England-Germany in the last 16 on Tuesday.

Tuesday

On Behind The Lines, Gavin Cooney is joined by BBC Scotland chief sportswriter, presenter of This Sporting Life, and multiple-time author Tom English, whom as most of you will be aware, is in fact Irish.

English, whose older brother Alan is the editor of the Sunday Independent, has co-authored two books about the Lions, including This Is Your Everest about the legendary 1997 tour to South Africa.

The42 members get immediate access to all 81 previous episodes of BTL, too.

Also on Tuesday, Murray Kinsella will fire off our first Insiders Newsletter of the week with a Lions analysis special sent directly and exclusively to members’ inboxes.

Wednesday

After he drops the mic post-BTL on Tuesday, Gavin Cooney will send a soccer Insiders Newsletter to members in which some thoughts on England-Germany might well feature.

Thursday

Maurice Brosnan will be joined by Kerry football legend Marc Ó Sé and The42′s GAA editor Fintan O’Toole to look ahead to another weekend in the Gaelic football championship on the latest episode of GAA Weekly.

Friday

The dream team unites for the very first time as all four of our Rugby Weekly/Rugby Weekly Extra voices — Bernard Jackman, Eoin Toolan, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey — join The42 members for a Lions-themed live event on Zoom.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Similar to our last rugby event on Zoom, this will be a conversational get-together: members will join the lads on the call and, should they so wish, can ask any questions/propose their own theories live. We’ll also have plenty of Bernard, Eoin and Murray’s extremely popular analysis set-pieces interspersed into the chat.

More details on this call, including how to sign up, will be released later this week.

Earlier on Friday, we’ll have a Football Family pod looking back on the Euros quarter-finals, plus another rugby Insiders Newsletter and a GAA Insiders Newsletter.

Saturday

Murray and Eoin will join forces once more for a Lions post-match pod as those of the British and Irish variety take on the Emirates Lions at Ellis Park, Johannesburg.

Later, the Football Family folks will belt out another one following the completion of the Euros quarter-finals.

A reminder that The42 Membership — and all of these great benefits — costs just €42 a year (or 12 cent a day, if you prefer to look at it that way). Monthly memberships are also available for €5 a month. Join us, and support our independent sports journalism, at members.the42.ie.