Tuesday 25 August, 2020
Here's what you can expect from your membership of The42 this week

A brand-new Bylines essay, Dublin’s Johnny Magee, the best bits from Behind The Lines, and much more…

By The42 Team Tuesday 25 Aug 2020, 4:12 PM
IT’S ANOTHER BUMPER week for our community of members here at The42…

We kicked things off on Monday with the latest episode of Rugby Weekly Extra. Our regular analyst Eoin Toolan joined host Murray Kinsella to run the rule over Irish rugby’s long-awaited return and victories for both Leinster and Connacht on the opening weekend of the interpros.

After another bumper run of brilliant guests on the Behind The Lines sportswriting podcast, host Gavin Cooney has complied his favourite bits from the last few months of interviews. Now That’s What I Call Behind The Lines, Vol. 3, is out now featuring contributions from Sam Smith of The Last Dance fame, David Walsh, Diane K. Shah and many more.

We’re delighted to welcome Johnny Magee for this week’s episode of Warriors, our member-only GAA podcast, where he’ll be reflecting on the standout moments from his playing days with Dublin as well as his move into management with Wicklow and Kilmacud Crokes.

If that’s not enough, all of our members also get full access to our back catalogue of podcasts which includes Season 1 of How To Win At Dominoes – a 16-episode masterclass with some of Ireland’s top managers, coaches, tacticians and trainers hosted by Shane Keegan — and Rise of Kenny, Kevin Brannigan’s seven-parter on the making of the new Ireland senior manager.

Tulfarris Golf Course with water obsticle

As well as all of that bonus listening, we’ve also got plenty of reading for our members, including this week’s round of Insiders newsletters from our team of rugby, soccer and GAA journalists.

And we’re delighted to present the fifth instalment of the Bylines project, in which we invite some of our favourite writers to pen an essay that reflects on their relationship with sport. In ‘My First Olympics’, broadcaster and author Rachael English remembers the summer her family got a colour television and she fell in love with the Montreal Olympics.

We’ll also be picking a winner in the coming days for our August members’ prize which is a €100 voucher for O’Mahony’s Booksellers, so that you can stock up on a few great sports reads to get you through the rest of the, eh, summer. Congratulations to Chris Blake who won our July prize of two nights bed and breakfast, with dinner on one evening and a round of golf, at Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort.

For more information or to join for €5 per month / €42 per year, see members.the42.ie.

The42 Team

