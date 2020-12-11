Give the gift of The42 to the sports fan in your life this Christmas...

BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 7°C Friday 11 December 2020
By Adrian Russell Friday 11 Dec 2020, 4:58 PM
IT’S BEEN A LONG, weird year for us all, and we know how important it is to spread some cheer this Christmas.

In recent weeks, we’ve been asked by lots of you about how you can give a membership to The42 to someone who’d enjoy it during what will be a sports-packed 2021.

Our tech elves have been working around the clock and today we’re delighted to roll out our gifting scheme.

The membership will allow access to all our exclusive supporter-led podcasts like Behind The Lines, Rugby Weekly Extra, GAA Weekly with Shane Dowling and Marc Ó Sé, How To Win At Dominoes and more.

The new member will be invited to sign up for the Insider newsletters that interest them; our GAA, Soccer and Rugby staff send emails directly to our community each week.

We also send an Inside The Newsroom newsletter to those interested in hearing why we make certain editorial decisions, what our plans are and to ask for feedback on things like the look and content of our Behind The Lines book.

They’ll enjoy the archive of Bylines essays from authors like Donal Ryan, Tim MacGabhann and Eimear Ryan, as well as entry to events, access to our team of writers and WhatApp groups, draws and discounts on our books and merchandise. You can learn more about all the benefits and what your support means to us here

When purchased, your friend will be contacted on your behalf by our team to tell them about your generous gift, and given instructions on how to activate the membership.

It’s the best present for the Irish sports fan in your life, this side of an Irish international goal.

And if you’d like to buy memberships for your company to give to valued clients and staff this Christmas, email us at membership@the42.ie to discuss our corporate packages.   

Adrian Russell
