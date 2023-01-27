Why we’re introducing a paywall on The42, and what it means for you

AT THE42, OUR mission is to deliver quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through the analysis, insight and storytelling of our award-winning team.

In February, we will be introducing a paywall on The42 which will allow us to deliver even more of our best work for you.

Since 2019, we have been publishing expert podcasts and analysis newsletters exclusively for paying supporters. With this change, all of this content will be available for the first time in our website, iOS and Android apps. We will also be significantly expanding our analysis and feature writing.

How do I make sure I have unrestricted access to all content?

Only paid subscribers will have unrestricted access to all of our content. You will be able to choose from one of our subscription plans which will unlock all content for you to enjoy straight away.

How much does a subscription cost?

Our annual plan, which represents the best value, will cost €60 per year, while our monthly plan will cost €7.99 per month.

What happens if I don’t want to pay?

You will be able to access and enjoy a limited amount of the latest breaking news. All you will need to do is create a free account to access these pieces. However, our analysis, features, and longform sportswriting will be exclusive to subscribers.

When will these changes happen?

We plan to gradually roll out these changes during the month of February.

I’m currently paying for The42 Membership. How does this affect me?

We are very appreciative of the support our members have shown our work to date, so for your next renewal, you will be charged at your current membership rate.

We hope that you will enjoy this new and improved version of The42. As always, if you have any questions or feedback, please leave a comment below, or you can email us at subscriptions@the42.ie.

Thank you for your continued support,

Niall Kelly

Editor, The42