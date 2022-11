Which country recovered from a 60-6 defeat to England in the opening game of the Rugby League World Cup to eliminate the hosts with a golden-point drop goal at the semi-final stage? Australia Samoa

New Zealand Fiji

Derry City secured the biggest ever margin of victory in an FAI Cup final as they overcame Shelbourne. What was the final score? 4-1 4-0

5-1 5-0

Alejandro Garnacho netted a stoppage-time winner for Manchester United at Fulham in the final Premier League game before the World Cup break. From which country does the teenager hail? England Uruguay

Argentina Spain

England's George Russell powered to his first Grand Prix victory in Sao Paolo. Who finished second? Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen

Carlos Sainz Charles Leclerc

Who regained her position as golf's world no.1 with victory at the Pelican Women's Championship in Florida? Lydia Ko Nelly Korda

Minjee Lee Lexi Thompson

Which of these players was controversially NOT nominated for World Rugby Player of the Year? Josh van der Flier (Ireland) Johnny Sexton (Ireland)

Lukanhyo Am (South Africa Ardie Savea (New Zealand)

Who has been named Tipperary senior hurling captain for their 2023 campaign? Noel McGrath Ronan Maher

Cathal Barrett Seamus Callanan

Padraig Harrington finished his season in style with a seven-shot victory in Arizona. How many tournament wins did he achieve on this year's PGA Tour Champions? 1 2

3 4

Which of these stadiums has NOT been included as part of the Ireland-UK bid to co-host Euro 2028? Casement Park Croke Park

Windsor Park The Aviva Stadium