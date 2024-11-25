THE POSSIBILITY OF Sam Prendergast holding onto the number 10 jersey for Ireland’s final Autumn international test against Australia was discussed on today’s Rugby Weekly Extra, the podcast for subscribers to The 42.

“I think there’s a momentum behind Sam Prendergast to start this weekend,” Bernard Jackman said.

“I just have a hunch that maybe Andy Farrell wants to test him against Australia.

“I think if we take away the whole ‘Leinster v Munster’ or ‘Sam v Jack’ aspect, if you take the emotion out of it for a moment, I think the majority of people would be saying, ‘Fair play to Farrell, he’s looking to the future and he’s giving someone a start against another Tier 1 country’. That’s really good for that players development, that’s really good for the future of Irish rugby.’”

Jackman added: “I love Jack Crowley. If he starts on Monday, I’d be delighted for him because it would be vindication for what he has done.”

“But I have a small sense that maybe the wind is with Prendergast here and he will get a chance to play another game. Then maybe Frawley will also be on the bench.

“That doesn’t mean Frawley is a better 10 than Crowley, but for me Frawley would be on the bench instead of Jack if you’re looking at his overall adaptability as the game goes on,” Jackman said.

The 42’s Murray Kinsella added: “Andy Farrell definitely has that feeling about Sam Prendergast that he could be a generational player. He has great talent and if Farrell really thinks that Prendergast is going to be the 10 for next year, then he should start him this weekend, he really should. If he plays really well in the final test, then it won’t be Simon Easterby’s decision to make come Six Nations time.

“I genuinely believe that if Farrell really has that hunch about Prendergast, that being that his ceiling is way higher than the others, then he should pick him.

“Personally though, I would pick Crowley. I think he’s a class act. I love his competitive streak and I think he’s the best defensive 10, which is an important part of it. That’s not to say that he doesn’t bring the other side of the game.

“He may not be in his absolute career best form currently, but he’s only 24 and these ups and downs are part and parcel of it.”

Kinsella added: “I think you could still probably squeeze Prendergast in to that 22, although it might be a bit clunky in terms of moving players around and they might not want that disruption.

“But I genuinely do feel that if Farrell has that sense of Prendergast, having worked with him up close and seeing what he’s like behind the scenes, then absolutely back him, because Farrell knows better than anyone. If he feels that Prendergast has that kind of personality that he can handle the pressure and thrive in it, then back him!”

