Thomas Barr advances to semi-finals of 400m hurdles

THOMAS BARR FINISHED second in his heat of the men’s 400m hurdles at the Japan National Stadium to guarantee his progression to the semi-finals.
The 29-year-old, competing in his second Olympic Games, was placed in a strong field and finished second to the world record holder and world champion Karsten Warholm of Norway.
Barr started strongly to put himself in contention early on, but seemed to slip of the pace momentarily approaching the final 100m.
However the Waterford native managed to pick up his speed and finished strongly, moving from third into second just before crossing the line with an excellent time of 49.02, which safely sent him through and also guarantees a good lane in the semi-final.
#Athletics— Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) July 30, 2021
Yes Tom!🔥🇮🇪
Safely through in 2nd place with a time of 49.02 for @TomBarr247
The Rio Olympics fourth placer moves on to the Semi-finals!
#TeamIreland #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/Jww4EiCCQB
World record holder Warholm was first at 48.65, while Italian Alessandro Sibilio came in third behind Barr at 49.11.
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
The top four from each heat qualify automatically, with four best-time qualifiers also advancing to the semi-finals.
COMMENTS (2)