Thomas Barr advances to semi-finals of 400m hurdles

THOMAS BARR FINISHED second in his heat of the men’s 400m hurdles at the Japan National Stadium to guarantee his progression to the semi-finals.

The 29-year-old, competing in his second Olympic Games, was placed in a strong field and finished second to the world record holder and world champion Karsten Warholm of Norway.

Barr started strongly to put himself in contention early on, but seemed to slip of the pace momentarily approaching the final 100m.

However the Waterford native managed to pick up his speed and finished strongly, moving from third into second just before crossing the line with an excellent time of 49.02, which safely sent him through and also guarantees a good lane in the semi-final.

#Athletics



Yes Tom!🔥🇮🇪



Safely through in 2nd place with a time of 49.02 for @TomBarr247



The Rio Olympics fourth placer moves on to the Semi-finals!

#TeamIreland #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/Jww4EiCCQB — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) July 30, 2021

World record holder Warholm was first at 48.65, while Italian Alessandro Sibilio came in third behind Barr at 49.11.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The top four from each heat qualify automatically, with four best-time qualifiers also advancing to the semi-finals.