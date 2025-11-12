'I tried to simplify the game - ball carry, tackle and scrum'

THIS WEEKEND’S GAME against Australia will be exactly one year on from Thomas Clarkson’s Ireland debut in a win over Argentina.

The tighthead prop has racked up a total of nine caps so far, including four starts, while he enjoyed the tail end of the Lions tour in Australia during the summer after being called up as cover.

Andy Farrell is clearly a big fan of the 25-year-old Leinster man, who has stormed up to the Irish depth chart at tighthead.

Clarkson started last weekend’s win over Japan ahead of the more experienced Finlay Bealham, while he’s in line to provide back-up to first-choice tighthead Tadhg Furlong against the Aussies this Saturday.

Key to his ongoing upward trajectory has been streamlining his game in the second half of last season.

“I probably tried to simplify the game down a little bit in my head,” said Clarkson at Ireland camp yesterday.

“I probably would have got overwhelmed trying to do everything perfectly and ended up doing nothing particularly well.

“So I just thought towards the end of the season, if I’d pick three things that I was going to nail, it was gonna be ball carry, tackle and scrum, and then everything else came off the back of that. Whatever happened happened, and I think that was a good way of looking at it.

Clarkson is set for his 10th Ireland cap this weekend. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

“What actually is important for me as a tighthead playing well and getting picked is just simplifying it down in my head and making sure I nail them.”

While Clarkson only had five chances to carry against Japan, as well as making three passes, he was typically busy in defence with 12 tackles.

Clarkson’s mobility and punch in defence have been among the most impressive parts of his game, with Furlong having been one of the tightheads who altered the perception of what props can do.

“Tadhg has probably changed the game in terms of what’s expected of a tighthead, so off the back of that, seeing the level he’s played at over the last 10 years, I have to get to that level if I want to be in that position,” said Clarkson.

“It’s a lot of work with coaches as well. So everyone in Leinster would have worked closely with Robin McBryde. Coming in here, Paulie [O'Connell] and Fogs [John Fogarty] as well, they’re big influences that make you want to be better.

“I suppose I just want to be as involved in the matches as I can, in whatever way that comes.”

Clarkson said Ireland forwards coach O’Connell has influenced all areas of his skillset.

“Paulie would take a big interest in your whole game.

“He’s not just the lineout coach. He’d be picking off different clips that you’re doing in the game from the ruck or tackling or carrying, and he’d be critiquing you on that.”

Clarkson at Ireland training. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

O’Connell would obviously have been frustrated about Ireland losing four lineouts in the first half against Japan, but Clarkson said there is responsibility on the players to deliver.

Clarkson put his hand up for one of the lineout malfunctions.

“It’s about individual responsibility,” he said.

“I was at fault for one of them. There was a communication error and that was my fault. But it’s also as a collective, making sure we are better. And it will be better. There are just simple fixes; it’s just better concentration.”

As he focuses on those fixes to Ireland’s game, Clarkson has moved on from his Lions experience in the summer.

He still finds it a little surreal that he played for the tourists in Australia.

“It hasn’t really sunk in, to be honest,” said Clarkson. “I’m still pinching myself a little bit.

“But it was unbelievable to get the chance to train and play with all those lads. It was a dream come true, so hopefully off the back of that and coming in here, I can start playing well.”