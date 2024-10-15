Thomas Tuchel reportedly in talks with FA over England manager’s job

FORMER CHELSEA BOSS Thomas Tuchel is in current talks with the Football Association over the England manager vacancy, according to reports.

Tuchel, 51, led the Blues to Champions League glory in 2021 but was sacked the following year.

He has been among the bookmakers’ favourites for the England job since Gareth Southgate stood down after Euro 2024.

The report from Sky Sports News follows a Times report on Monday which said Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had been sounded out about the role.

Tuchel is without a club, having left Bayern Munich at the end of last season. Tuchel’s team missed out on the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Football Association declined to comment on the reports.

However, from the outset of the process FA sources have made it clear the governing body wants the best person for the job, regardless of whether they are English or not.

Under-21 coach Lee Carsley is in interim charge of the senior team for the Nations League matches in the autumn.

A lack of clarity from Carsley regarding his own ambitions has reignited speculation over who will succeed Southgate on a permanent basis.