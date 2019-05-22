This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 22 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dortmund complete signing of Belgian international Hazard

The 26-year-old cost the German giants a reported €25.5 million.

By The42 Team Wednesday 22 May 2019, 11:14 AM
59 minutes ago 2,276 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4646511
Thorgan Hazard has signed for Borussia Dortmund.
Image: Borussia Dortmund/Twitter
Thorgan Hazard has signed for Borussia Dortmund.
Thorgan Hazard has signed for Borussia Dortmund.
Image: Borussia Dortmund/Twitter

THORGAN HAZARD HAS joined Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract, the club have announced.

The Belgium international has been signed from Borussia Monchengladbach, where he spent five years – the first of which was on loan from Chelsea – and scored 46 goals in 182 appearances in all competitions.

Dortmund lost out to Bayern Munich by two points in the race to win the Bundesliga and Hazard’s arrival follows that of Germany midfielder Nico Schulz, whose move from Hoffenheim was confirmed on Tuesday.

Hazard had been linked with a return to Chelsea and Premier League runners-up Liverpool, but he has signed a deal with BVB until 2024 for an initial fee reported to be €25.5 million.

“I am grateful for five great years and Borussia Monchengladbach and the very nice memories,” said Hazard in a statement.

“This was the perfect time to take the next step in my career. I am proud to play for Borussia Dortmund, a top club with incredible fans.”

Sporting director Michael Zorc added: “We are delighted that Thorgan has decided to join Borussia Dortmund.

“He is a seasoned Bundesliga professional and Belgium international who will help us with his pace and finishing. He has proven his class in recent years.”

Dortmund are also said to be close to signing Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Julian Brandt, who is reportedly set to turn down interest from Liverpool and Tottenham to head to Signal Iduna Park.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie