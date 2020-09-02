This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 2 September, 2020
Three Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for Covid-19

The development comes just 10 days after the club lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final.

By AFP Wednesday 2 Sep 2020, 2:33 PM
The French champions are due to begin a new Ligue 1 campaign a week from tomorrow.
Image: Liewig Christian/ABACA
THREE PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN players have tested positive for coronavirus, the French club announced today.

“Three Paris Saint-Germain players have confirmed positive Sars CoV2 tests and are subject to the appropriate health protocol,” PSG said in a statement. “All of the players and coaching staff will continue to undergo tests in the coming days.”

The French champions, who last month lost the Champions League final to Bayern Munich, had said on Monday that two unnamed players had presented with coronavirus symptoms.

French sports daily L’Equipe reported the players could be Argentinian duo Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, who spent their holidays together in Ibiza.

PSG are set to start their Ligue 1 title defence at Lens on 10 September. League rules stipulate team training sessions must be cancelled if a club has four positive tests, with match postponements possible.

In recent weeks, several French top-flight clubs have reported positive tests, including Lyon, Marseille, Rennes, Nantes and Montpellier.

Marseille’s game against Saint-Etienne on 21 August, which was set to be the season opener, was postponed.

 © – AFP, 2020 

About the author
AFP

