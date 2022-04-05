Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 5 April 2022
Tiger Woods confirms he plans to play at the 86th Masters this week

Woods has not contested a top-level event since the 2020 Masters.

By Press Association Tuesday 5 Apr 2022, 4:37 PM
1 hour ago 3,278 Views 3 Comments
TIGER WOODS PLANS to compete in the 86th Masters this week, less than 14 months after suffering serious injuries in a horrific car crash in February 2021.

The 15-time major winner, who feared shortly after the accident that his right leg would have to be amputated, has not contested a top-level event since the 2020 Masters, which was played in November that year.

The 46-year-old, who competed in the PNC Championship with son Charlie in December, played a practice round at Augusta last week and nine holes on both Sunday and Monday.

 

“As of right now I feel like I am going to play,” Woods said in his pre-tournament press conference.

Asked if he thought he could win a 16th major title this week, Woods said: “I do.”

Asked what his overriding emotion was on being able to compete at Augusta, Woods said: “Thankful. Very, very thankful for everyone’s support, everyone who has been involved in my process and the work I have put in each and every day.

“The amount of texts and FaceTimes and calls I have gotten has meant a lot.”

Woods said he had been driven by his desire to compete and win again, adding: “I feel like if I can still compete at the highest level I am going to, but if I feel like I can’t, you won’t see me out here.

“I don’t show up to an event unless I think I can win it.”

Press Association

