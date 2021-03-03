BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 3 March 2021
Advertisement

Police execute search warrant for 'black box' of Tiger Woods' crashed car

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department want to look at the vehicle’s telematics to help them understand the nature of the crash.

By Press Association Wednesday 3 Mar 2021, 12:09 PM
7 minutes ago 211 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5370701
Tiger Woods' car after the accident.
Image: Gene Blevins
Tiger Woods' car after the accident.
Tiger Woods' car after the accident.
Image: Gene Blevins

POLICE HAVE EXECUTED a search warrant to gain access to data contained in the “black box” of Tiger Woods’ crashed car.

As part of the investigation into the accident which saw the 15-time major winner sustain multiple injuries last week, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department want to look at the vehicle’s telematics to help them understand the nature of the crash.

“We did serve a warrant for the black box information from Mr Woods’ car,” Deputy Tracy Koerner told the PA news agency.

Police have not, however, served a warrant to obtain a sample of the former world number one’s blood from him or the hospital to which he was admitted as there was “no probable cause”.

“At the time of the accident the deputy judged Mr Woods did not display any symptoms (which would have led them to suspect an offence of driving under the influence or drink or drugs),” added Deputy Koerner.

Woods underwent surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg and further injuries to his foot and ankle at Harbor UCLA Medical Centre last week before being moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for continuing orthopaedic care and recovery on Friday.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie